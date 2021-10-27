Can Optimism Upgrade Outperform Arbitrum And Favor Ethereum Listing?

Ethereum has numerous different protocols and L2 solutions that operate for different purposes. So there is always some kind of competition going on within the network. This competition was shattered with the arrival of Arbitrum. But now it looks like his old competition, Optimism, is back and he definitely intends to dethrone him.

Ethereum: Optimism Better Than Arbitrum?

Arbitrum saw phenomenal growth last month. The rally that began on August 31, 2021 was unprecedented on the Ethereum network. To date, the total locked-in value on Arbitrum is $ 1.8 billion. But as October approaches, growth has started to slow and its top spot is now threatened by Optimism.

Over the past week, Optimism has seen a flurry of new investors, who have joined the network. The rapid increase added over 4,700 wallets per day. That’s 135% more than Arbitrum’s current average of 2,000 wallets per day.

As a result, Optimism came very close to bridging the 19,000 portfolio gap to take the top spot of Arbitrum’s 200,000 portfolio. However, Arbitrum noted not only a decline in participation, but also a decline in network utility.

Great Benefits for Ethereum

The growth witnessed on Optimism will make things easier for both investors and developers, attracting more. Which, in turn, will benefit Ethereum as a whole. With the OVM 2.0 Optimism will make some changes.

The most important change is the need to reduce gas tariffs. Currently operating on OVM (Optimistic Virtual Machine) can cost up to 10 times the cost of gas on L1 Ethereum due to OVM opcodes.

As the network prepares for a testnet release on October 14 and a mainnet release on October 28, investors are investing long and taking action to trigger a possible Ethereum upside.

Ethereum Technical Analysis: The Bullish View Remains On The Second Crypto In The World

Ethereum’s price appears to be more correlated with the rest of the altcoins than Bitcoin as it consolidates in a tight space. For the past nine days, ETH has remained between $ 3,398 and $ 3,619. As long as ETH stays above the $ 3,200 to $ 3,000 barrier, the price will not start lower. Investors can expect a short-term retracement before ETH kicks off its bullish rally.

Regardless of the capital rotation, if the price of Ethereum fails to hold above the psychological level of $ 3,000, it will indicate that market participants are losing interest and will likely sell, pushing ETH lower. This move will invalidate the bullish thesis and could lead to a retest of $ 2,765.

