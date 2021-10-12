Can Optimism Upgrade Outperform Arbitrum And Favor Ethereum Listing?

Ethereum has numerous different protocols and L2 solutions that operate for different purposes. So there is always some kind of competition going on within the network. This competition was shattered with the arrival of Arbitrum. But now it looks like his old competition, Optimism, is back and he definitely intends to dethrone him.

Ethereum: Optimism Better Than Arbitrum?

Arbitrum saw phenomenal growth last month. The rally that began on August 31, 2021 was unprecedented on the Ethereum network. To date, the total locked-in value on Arbitrum is $ 1.8 billion. But as October approaches, growth has started to slow and its top spot is now threatened by Optimism.