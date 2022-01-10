World

can play the Australian Open – Il Tempo

James Reno
An Australian court ordered the release of Novak Djokovic. The Serbian champion wins his first match in Australia, albeit not on the tennis court. Djokovic had been in a detention center in Melbourne since last Thursday after his visa was revoked because he was not vaccinated against Covid. Judge Anthony Kelly of the Melbourne Federal Circuit Court has ordered the Australian government to implement the release order within the next 30 minutes, to hand over the passport and personal effects to world number one, and to pay legal fees. At the moment, therefore, Djokovic can play the Australian Open, starting next Monday. But a government lawyer warned that Australia could still order Djokovic’s expulsion from Australia: the “immigration minister has the power to expel him,” warned government lawyer Christopher Tran.

Djokovic's own goal, a crowd without a mask after the positive Covid-test

In the event of expulsion, Djokovic will not be able to enter Australia for three years. Meanwhile, however, Australian judge Anthony Kelly has overturned the government’s decision not to grant entry visa to Novak Djokovic in Australia.

