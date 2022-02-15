can return to Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo look for a team for next season. The English press is certain: the Portuguese striker would already be disappointed and fed up with his second adventure at Manchester United and would ready to farewell. Among the possible destinations, the name of the Rome.

Cristiano Ronaldo-Manchester United: difficult second marriage

CR7’s second experience at Old Trafford was one to forget. The Portuguese striker, used to scoring in bursts, scored only 8 goals in 20 games of the Premier League, and has had tensions with both Solkjaer, both with the new coach Ralf Rangnick, who curried him for the latest negative performances and for his lack of concreteness in front of goal, a slap in the face for a goalscorer like him. The former Juve would also be disappointed with the performance of his teammates.

Ronaldo looks to the future: Roma are also among the options

According to the Sun, the agent Jorge Mendes would have already met with Manchester United senior management, and would be setting the stage for a goodbye in June, in case he doesn’t qualify for the next one Champions League. So Ronaldo will not retire with the Manchester United shirt, but he will try his luck elsewhere: the window would be the Paris Saint Germainthe Bayern Monacobut also the Rome of former mentor and compatriot José Mourinho. The Special One coached Ronaldo at the time of the real Madridand, although in the past there has been some disagreement between the two, he would now be very ready to welcome him to the Giallorossi club.

Ronaldo: the numbers in Italy and at Juve

In Italy Ronaldo could find his offensive verve: in three years at Juve CR7 scored 101 goals in 134 games between league and cups, scoring almost one goal per game in A league in the last two seasons with Juventus. With the Turin team, Ronaldo won two championships, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup, among the individual trophies he was twice nominated best overall player in Serie A, and twice he was included in the team of the year.

