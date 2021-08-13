Can Ripple cryptocurrency be a safe investment?

Investing in cryptocurrencies cannot be considered a safe investment, but looking at the many positive aspects of Ripple, you will probably keep it in mind.

Since its inception in 2012, Ripple (XRP) recorded a respectable performance of 12,758% to investors, transforming a capital of € 10,000 into € 1,265,841 in less than nine years. It’s not the best cryptocurrency in terms of results, but it certainly can’t go unnoticed.

Ripple has a lot to offer and, while it cannot be considered a safe investment, it can be an excellent solution for a speculative investment.

What is Ripple for?

RippleNet is a platform made up of payment solutions designed to let money flow freely through XRP on a public ledger. The idea may be simple, but hundreds of financial institutions in 55 countries are already using Ripple cryptocurrency to facilitate transactions. Its major clients include Bank of America and American Express.

On July 28, Ripple, the company behind XRP, announced a partnership with SBI Remit, the largest money transfer provider in Japan, to facilitate cross-border payments using its digital currency.

It is easy to see why XRP has significant utility in handling credit cards, PayPal, and money transfers. It only takes five seconds to complete an XRP transaction and costs just 0.0001 XRP, or $ 0.00007525, with reduced power consumption. So it is very difficult for payment processors to compete with this due to their high commission structure.

The usefulness of XRP is even better than Bitcoin. Due to its growing difficulty of mining, each Bitcoin transaction costs up to $ 40, takes up to an hour, and consumes 250 kWh, which is about the same amount of energy used by a refrigerator in a year.

Ripple’s biggest threat

But Ripple isn’t without its downsides. Cryptocurrencies require constant capital flows for price appreciation because their supply is fixed (at 100 billion for XRP). One area that XRP lacks is its ability to facilitate large flows of institutional capital, which can amount to tens of billions of dollars in one transaction.

The reason for this is simple; the company faces stiff competition from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). Over 11,000 financial institutions, including major global banks, treasurers (including the Federal Reserve) and sovereign wealth funds in 212 countries use SWIFT for cross-border payments. This represents a total of around 4 billion bank accounts.

SWIFT also has a vision to allow anyone to seamlessly send money anywhere in the world. In 2019, SWIFT took anywhere from 30 minutes to less than 24 hours to complete 50% of its transactions. On July 27, the company launched SWIFT Go, reducing transaction times to seconds with full security against potential cyber attacks and increased transparency to comply with complex international regulations. Banks like Société Générale are already praising innovation.

If investors are hoping that SWIFT can integrate its new payment solution with that of XRP, they would be very disappointed. Two years ago, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse called SWIFT a ‘slow and expensive payment network’. SWIFT then proceeded to develop its own institutional blockchain network.

Should I Invest in Ripple Now?

It is almost a given that banks will continue to use SWIFT instead of RippleNet. For starters, Ripple is facing a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit over allegations that Ripple sold XRP as unregistered securities in December 2020. Until that is resolved, not many financial clients will want to deal with a company. potentially non-regulatory. Additionally, the prestige of services such as SWIFT and Bank of International Settlements will continue to appeal to financial institutions. So, at best, XRP is an OK cryptocurrency to speculate with and cannot be a safe investment (as with the rest of the other cryptocurrencies).

