Can Ronaldo still flourish at the Red Devils? — Foot11.com

Like his Manchester United team, Cristiano Ronaldo is not going through the most fulfilling period of his career. Under contract until 2023, will CR7 choose to stay with the Red Devils this summer, despite everything? More

On behalf of the 31st day of the Premier League, Manchester United was held in check by Leicester in a match at the top (1-1). Besides Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo, flu, was missing. The man with 450 goals in 438 matches with Real Madrid, now 37 years old, will he make old bones across the Channel?

A complicated comeback on…

On August 31, Manchester United formalized the return of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus Turin for 15 million euros. An excellent deal in perspective for the Red Devils, who had revealed CR7 to the eyes of the world between 2003 and 2009, before the big departure for Real Madrid. With the Spanish club, the former Sporting won four new Champions League, three Club World Cups and twice La Liga. In Italy, Ronaldo won the Serie A and the Italian Supercup twice. An XXL CV which therefore led him to this Mancunian comeback.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in the colors of Manchester United / Icon Sport

Alas, seven months later, the account is not there. From a statistical point of view, with 18 goals and 3 assists on the clock, in 24 Premier League matches and 7 Champions League matches, the record remains more than honorable. In 2022, CR7 has only found the net four times in England. That didn’t stop him from scoring a hat-trick against Tottenham in early March. But for a player accustomed to scoring up to 69 times (!) in a season, club and selection combined, the ratio is insufficient. This is also felt collectively.

… like off the pitch for Cristiano Ronaldo

Because Manchester United this season is not at best, either. The Red Devils, who have won only one of their last four matches, are seventh in the Premier League, three lengths from fourth place in qualifying for the next Champions League. A Champions League whose teammates Ronaldo were released in the round of 16. This inevitably caused great tension.

Also internally, Cristiano Ronaldo has chained strong exchanges with his ex-coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, as with the current, the German interim Ralf Rangnick. This contrasts, for example, with the relationships that CR7 and Zinédine Zidane could maintain at Real Madrid. Ambitious, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is in his 38th year, and time is running out. Despite a contract that runs until 2023, the craziest rumors, such as that of collaborating again with ZZ, at Paris Saint-Germain this time, are allowed. Will Ronaldo thus take up an ultimate challenge of great magnitude, much more fulfilling, before hanging up his crampons for good?