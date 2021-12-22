Can Solana Overtake Ethereum in 2022?

Second Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group, a leading consulting and fintech firm, Solana could overtake both Ethereum and Bitcoin in 2022.

Why Solana Can Overtake Ethereum

Has affirmed Green:

“Trading in recent weeks has been hit by the negative sentiment from high-growth stocks, which impacted Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, which in turn weighed on the broader cryptocurrency market.” .

The forecast that perhaps seems risky to some would still be supported by the yields of cryptocurrencies in this 2021. Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin has increased by 46%, Ether by 376% and Solana by about 13,000%.

Green added.

“I am confident that a key to watch in 2022 is Solana, currently the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. He started the year trading at around $ 2, now his prices are around $ 160 ”. “It is likely that next year it will overtake both Bitcoin and Ethereum. How come? For its masterful technology and its convenience.

Solana, the Ethereum killer

Solana was founded in April 2019 with the clear goal of overcome the scalability difficulties of the Ethereum blockchain, reducing transaction times and related costs.

Solana, thanks to the Proof of Stake model, which replaces the more elaborate one of ETH and BTC of the Proof of Work, it can process 50,000 transactions per second, compared to Ethereum’s 15-30, with costs of $ 0.00025 per transaction.

In a short time with over 56 billion capitalization it has become the fourth highest value cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin. Ethereum and Tether.

But his rise seems to literally have to explode right in the next year.

3 reasons that make Solana so interesting

One of the main reasons that make the Solana cryptocurrency one of the most interesting of the next year, is certainly inherent in its characteristic of scalability, with the speed of transactions that make it one of the fastest blockchains currently on the market. This fact also makes it one of the biggest blockchains economic with costs significantly lower not only to Ethereum but also to most other blockchains.

Solana also has another big advantage over Ethereum: it does not have a waiting period between processing a transaction and adding that transaction to the blockchain. Transactions are accepted almost instantly, while on Ethereum the waiting period before validation is around 4 minutes.

Solana is definitely more eco friendly, spending much less energy than Ethereum’s energy-intensive blockchain, and this guarantees it an indisputable advantage, at a time when the environmental issue is increasingly at the center of public opinion.

These reasons make it increasingly attractive to developers dApps and new projects especially in the fast growing ecosystem of DeFi.

Although Ethereum still remains the most used blockchain, Solana is the one with much higher growth rates than any other blockchain currently in use.

The TVL of the Solana network has increased 15 times in the last six months and dApps users are currently already almost half of the users on the Ethereum network.