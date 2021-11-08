Can spa bonuses and holiday bonuses be used together? Cumulation rules and limits

You can use the spa bonus together with the holiday bonus?

The two benefits are between them cumulative, in respect of rules and limits which govern them.

Party theNovember 8, 2021, the spa bonus lets you benefit from one discount up to 200 euros for the use of spa services provided by accredited spas. There are no ISEE limits for access.

Spa health treatments, diagnostic tests and visits, as well as beauty and wellness treatments, fall into the category of expenses covered from the new bonus. I catering and hospitality services.

The holiday bonus it will have to be spent by 31 December 2021 by the beneficiaries who applied by the end of last year. Families with ISEE up to 40,000 euros could request and obtain a discount from 150 to 500 euros.

The two concessions are not alternatives and, in the absence of specific prohibitions, it is possible to accumulate the spa bonus and the holiday bonus at the same structure.

Spa bonuses and holiday bonuses can be used together. Cumulation rules and limits

THE 694,930 beneficiaries who have not yet used the holiday bonus may decide to spend the amount granted in parallel with the use of the spa bonus.

The two benefits can be accumulated between them, according to the specific rules and limits of each measure.

As for the spa bonus, which can be booked from 8 November 2021 by contacting one of the accredited facilities, the maximum amount due is equal to 200 euros, sum it covers up to 100 percent of the service provided by the spa.

Adult citizens residing in Italy can request it, without limits relating to the ISEE and the composition of the family unit.

Article 6 of the implementing decree of the Ministry of Economic Development limits the scope of application of the facility.

They fall within the spa bonus the spa services provided by accredited bodies, with the exception of those already paid by the National Health Service or other public bodies and subject to additional benefits recognized to the user.

The decree speaks specifically of “spa services”, and is therefore implicit – albeit not mentioned – the exclusion for expenses related, for example, to overnight services and, as specified in the FAQ published on the Invitalia portal, those of catering and hospitality.

No restrictions are placed on the use along with the holiday bonus which, unlike the discount on spa services, could be requested until 31 December 2020 only for families with ISEE up to 40,000 euros.

The last line of the holiday voucher therefore crosses with the launch of a new concession for the tourism sector.

Spa bonus together with the holiday bonus, to be used by 31 December 2021

Of the total of the 1,885,802 holiday bonuses generated, 1,190,872 were used. There remain just under 700,000,000 still in standby.

The amount recognized is modulated according to the size of the family unit, and is equal to 150 euros for those consisting of one person, 300 euros for families consisting of two people and 500 euros for those consisting of between or more people. There deadline to use them is set at December 31, 2021, and the hypothesis of an extension of the deadline does not seem to be in place.

The deadline for spending the holiday bonus “anticipates” that for using the spa bonus which, once booked, must be used within 60 days.

Considering the start of the booking phase from 8 November, for the first who will contact the spa facilities asking to access the incentive, there will be time until the first days of January, deadline from anticipate a few days in order to benefit from the discount on overnight services at the same time.

In closing, we remind you that the holiday bonus is recognized for80 percent of the value as an immediate discount for the payment of hotel services, while the remaining 20 percent is required as a deduction when submitting the tax return.

For all purposes and net of the general rules, it is specified that it will be essential to check in advance the provisions established by the structure where you intend to use the incentives.