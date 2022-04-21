Can teachers recovered from Covid but not vaccinated give lessons? FAQ

The previously suspended school staff who have contracted Covid 19 can perform, pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 24/2022, the normal activities in contact with the pupils? The answer is the USR Veneto with a FAQ of 21 April.

Pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 24 of 03/24/2022, unvaccinated teachers return to school, from April 1st, exhibiting green certification attesting negative antigen or molecular test results.

Since, pursuant to art. 8, c. 4 of Legislative Decree no. 24, “vaccination is an essential requirement for the carrying out of educational activities in contact with pupils by obliged subjects”, they are used in support activities for the school already upon returning to school, being able to carry out the tasks that imply contact with the class only in the presence of documentation certifying the fulfillment of the vaccination obligation established by current legislation.

It is reasonable to assume that this situation also occurs for teachers who are not vaccinated and cured of SARS-CoV-2 infection; in order to carry out educational activities in contact with the pupils, therefore, they must fulfill the vaccination obligation within the terms of validity of the green (healing) certification in their possession.

