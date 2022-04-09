Can the 2022/2023 season be the Lionel Messi year?

Paris Saint-Germain is having a complicated end to the season, elimination in the knockout stages of the Champions League, defeat in the Coupe de France and almost certain victory in Ligue 1, everything seems to be settled. But there are still questions. Lionel Messi, 35-year-old striker, has had an extremely complicated season. He took a long time to find a little cruising speed and his contribution to both Ligue 1 and the Champions League is considered unsatisfactory. But his pedigree may still give him the chance to do better. Can 2022/2023 be the Lionel Messi year?

Complicated statistics in terms of goals but important for construction

Statistics

Looking at the overall picture this season, Messi’s stats are hardly encouraging. Only 8 goals (3 in Ligue 1). But he made a lot of assists in Ligue 1, which allows him to increase his ratio. If we take away the assists, Messi has scored 1 goal every 269 minutes. It’s obviously too weak for a player of his caliber. 1 goal every 3 games, we are far from his standards.

But Messi has also made plenty of posts and crossbars this season. It’s not goals, but every time he seemed to be unlucky (or awkward for some). Still, he was creating opportunities.

Action leading to a shot this season (total) and per game

Messi – 6.68 per game – (113) Neymar – 5.70 per game – (84) Di Maria – 4.88 per game – (70) Mbappé – 4.84 per game – (124) Icardi – 1.75 per game – (20)

Action leading to a goal this season (total) and per game

Messi – 1 time per game – (17) Mbappé – 0.94 times per game – (24) Neymar – 0.61 times per game – (9) Di Maria – 0.49 times per game – (7) Icardi – 0.35 times per game – (4)

We can see that Messi is still a reference in the game of PSG, he creates danger, he creates goals. He is a player who thrives when the team plays with the ball and he has movement around him. He played less than Mbappebut in both of these stats, he dominates. Not much is missing for his performance in the overall stats to be good.

Messi more useful in building than finishing

Passes in the game this season

Verratti – 1457 Messi-1111 Mbappé – 978 Neymar- 890 Di Maria – 857 Icardi – 132

Passes made under opposing pressure

Veratti – 232 Messi- 203 Mbappé – 186 Neymar- 168 Di Maria – 113 Icardi – 35

Passes that travel more than 40 meters across the width of the pitch

Messi- 36 Mbappe – 35 Di Maria – 29 Veratti – 23 Neymar- 22 Icardi – 2

Number of crosses this season

Mbappé – 67 Di Maria – 56 Neymar- 27 Messi- 16 Verratti – 5 Icardi – 4

Apart from the crosses where Messi does not perform, he is the attacker who is the most valuable in the pass. He makes more passes, more passes under opposing pressure. He is also the one who rocks the game the most. He is precious in passing and shows it. He is beaten only by Verratti in the number of passes and passes under pressure. But among the attackers, he is the one who has the most influence in the game between midfield and attack.

More interesting stats for Messi

Forward passes that move the ball forward more than 10 yards (2021/2022 total)

Messi 193 Verratti – 126 Neymar-107 Di Maria – 87 Mbappé – 69 Icardi – 5

Pass record this season (% success)

Verratti – 91.2% – 1527 attempts/1392 successful Messi – 83.7% – 1170 attempts/979 successful Icardi – 80% – 150 attempts/120 successful Mbappé – 78.6% – 1063 attempts / 836 successful Neymar – 77.8% – 960 attempts / 747 successful Di Maria – 74.9% – 928 attempts/695 successful

Assessment: short pass (5 to 15m) – in % of success

Verratti 94.2% Messi – 87.8% Di Maria – 85.2% Mbappé – 85.1% Neymar- 83.5% Icardi – 83.3%

Assessment: medium distance pass (15 to 30 m)

Verratti 93.1% Messi – 88.5% Icardi – 82.2% Neymar – 81.6% Mbappé – 80.3% Di Maria – 79%

Assessment: long passes (more than 30 m)

Verratti 80.4% Icardi – 75% Messi – 72.9% Mbappé – 61.1% Neymar – 58.8% Di Maria – 50.9%

Again Messi pulls out of the game. Sure Verratti is above, he is the pass specialist and also the one who touches the most balls per game. But at the level of attacking players, Messi is the most influential. He serves others, near and far. It brings variety and precision. But where he dominates everyone is passing forwards. One of the great evils of PSG is to often play backwards resulting in sterile and exhausting possession. Messi, moves the game forward, he directs his body forward and tries to move the ball forward. He is also well above in this statistic at PSG. We expected him to be a scorer and spectacular, we found a Messi as a playmaker, distributor. But that, we see less on the tables of usual statistics.

Messi the untouchable?

The problem of competition

Messi has missed 11 games but remains in the top 5 most played players. There are two reasons for this. The other players have missed games even more and Messi doesn’t come off the pitch, that’s basically what’s happened this season. The attacking trio does not leave the field when lined up. The competition could not express itself. The statutes undermined a possible turnover which would have been good when the players stumbled on an opponent. But Messi’s ability to play the game, to find gaps and to be at the origin of PSG’s offensive actions, are assets which it is also difficult to do without.

However, Messi runs little, makes little or no defensive withdrawals and this is a real handicap for Paris during certain meetings. With the 3 attacking places monopolized by the attacking trio (MNM)the complementary players have completely disappeared from the table. Icardi didn’t have a chance, Xavi simons no more. Only Di Maria was able to come and play the spoilsport, but only during Neymar’s long injury. PSG must boost their game options by activating competition. It’s good for everyone, to win, you also need alternatives when things don’t turn out as they should.

Can we criticize Messi?

This is the great debate of the moment. In all objectivity, it is quite possible to criticize a player like Messi. First because he knows himself that he has not had a great season. Then because a career does not confer the right not to give everything on the ground to make his team win. But Messi has been criticized a lot as we saw above, he is an important element in the construction at PSG. If he hadn’t had so much bad luck, with more than ten posts or bars, he would be higher in terms of goals.

But football is not just about goals. Yes Mbappe performed, he also owes it a little to Messi even if it is less visible on the scoreboard. It’s not just goals, football is a set of data. Messi brings this game forward while at PSG, we are more oriented towards risk-free conservation. Messi is a striker who touches a lot of balls, it’s a plus for control, especially when you see that he is ultimately quite precise and that his game brings danger no matter what people say. But in attitude, Messi has not always been exemplary. We know that he runs little, but we would have liked him to wet the jersey more. His defensive folds were non-existent and it was too often seen on the ground.

Conspired by the Parc des Princes: Messi symbol of Parisian evils

Parc des Princes targeted Messi and Neymar after Real Madrid rout at Santiago Bernabéu. He didn’t play an extraordinary game, but he wasn’t the worst of the Parisians either. Only, Messi, like Neymar, represents marketing. Criticized for lack of effort and inefficiency this season (We specify on the goals.)Messi is expected more in the light. However, he has turned into a man of the shadows. It didn’t work anymore or it was misinterpreted. Because The Pulga has gold in his feet and his vision of the game is often amazing.

But attitudes count, what we judge is the first impression. In this game, Messi seems nonchalant and unconcerned. He has star status, it’s both logical in view of his career, but it’s also a weight. Everyone is waiting for him as a scorer and dribbler. But Messi has other assets, less visible and which require a slightly more vigilant eye. But the general performance is not that bad, only it can do better, that’s for sure. He still potentially has a season to prove it, it’s up to him to turn the opinion around.

Will Messi stay or look for a way out?

Lionel Messi should not leave. He has one year left on his contract and PSG intends to improve its presence in the capital. Obviously, if a huge offer arrives, the club will think about it, but PSG cannot stay on this taste of unfinished business, neither can the player. It’s also about being competitive, you have to put the cover back next year and find out what didn’t work well this season. PSG have everything to gain from putting Messi back on their feet in terms of efficiency. We can also think that the next coach (or Mauricio Pochettino) will want to find him the best place to perform according to his needs.

The American championship could be a way out, but it seems a bit early before the World Cup. PSG will want to keep their star until the competition that the Qatari owners are organizing. FC Barcelona also makes foot calls to the Argentinian, but why this season it would be possible to bring him back when they couldn’t (desired) extend it last summer. We should find Messi in Red and Blue next year. Hoping that PSG gets back to the place. If so, Messi’s qualities will make a big difference.

Conclusion.

Lionel Messi has flaws this season at PSG. Faults knownhe runs little, others who are also linked to the adaptation to Ligue 1 or even to the style of play of PSG. But not everything is to be thrown away. He is one of the most creative players. He serves others, sublimates them. We expect better at the finish, but it could quickly come back with more precise, more controlled offensive schemes. The Parc des Princes could play a role. The Argentine loves encouragement and hates defeat. But he can’t do it all alone either. This season, PSG sank, Messi failed to avoid it.

But he hasn’t completely missed his season either. He remains efficient when the team has the ball, during quick attacks and when it comes to finding the best partners in the best place. With more benchmarks and a defined style of play, no doubt he will succeed where he failed. If he performs better, he will also show more motivation. Especially, if the team becomes a steamroller again as in the past.