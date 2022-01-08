Can the backfire really work?

In a recent interview, Ben Affleck talked about his newfound happiness with Jennifer Lopez and called himself lucky to have had a second chance in love. But is it really possible to get back with your ex? And if so, in which cases can it work?

Both were born under the sign of the lion, on July 24 she and he on August 15, perhaps it was written in the stars that they should be together. We are talking about JLo and Ben Affleck, the most talked about couple of the year who, 17 years after the end of their history, she came back together (apparently) stronger than before. Today Ben Affleck says he is extremely “lucky” for having this second chance, while sources close to Jenny-from-the-block reveal that the actress is “extremely happy” since she got back together with the ex. Therefore, it would seem that the two really want to show us that the reheated soup is not that bad, rather. But is it really so?

The history of the Bennifers from the beginning to today

The first meeting between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dates back to 2002, when they both starred in the romantic comedy Lilies. It would seem that between the two it was love at first sight, since it wasn’t long before their professional partnership moved to the next level. After a few months from the formalization of their relationship, Ben asks for JLo’s hand while the two are in Boston to visit his family. The proposal is accompanied by a 6.1 carat pink diamond ring which, unfortunately, was not enough to save the relationship.

One day from the date of the wedding, the two release a press release in which they explain that they have the wedding was postponed “due to excessive media attention”. However, what was meant to be only a postponement then turned out to be a full-fledged cancellation. In January 2004, in fact, the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bennifers broke up for good. This news was also confirmed by the spokesman for Lopez.

After the breakup, the two went their separate ways. Jennifer got married to singer Marc Anthony, from which he had Emme and Max, i two twins born in 2008. While Ben Affleck is married to another Jennifer, Garner. The two actors share three children: Violet, Seraphina and Sam. Unfortunately, none of these stories had a happy ending. After 10 years of marriage, Jennifer and Marc decide to divorce and, after just one year, therefore in 2015, Affleck and Garner separate to then start the divorce proceedings in 2017.

However, it must wait until May 2021 for the Bennifers to get back together. It is in the first days of this month, in fact, that some begin to leak indiscretions concerning their flashback. The two were spotted in Montana during a romantic getaway and, on the occasion of his 52nd birthday, the pop star posted on Instagram a photo that sees them exchanging a passionate kiss. From there it was a whole succession of appearances on the most exclusive Red Carpet in the world, where the couple appeared more close-knit and in love than ever, definitively formalizing his return.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and JLo on the set of “Jersey girl”

The statements of Ben Aflleck

During a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Ben Affleck indulged in some statements concerning the flashback with the ex partner. Asked by the reporter who asked him what it was like to meet up with JLo, Ben did not want to go into detail, but merely replied that “it was wonderful” and that, at the moment, his life “Reflects not only the person he wants to be, but the person he really feels he is”, or “someone who works hard and who cares about being honest, authentic and responsible“. The actor, who has struggled with alcohol addiction in the past, also claims to “Feel great” and “be in full health”.

Precisely by virtue of this newfound well-being, Affleck admits his luck for having several times “Benefited from second chances” both professionally and, as in this case, as a “human being”.

The eternal question: is it possible to get back together with your ex?

Ever since the Bennifers got back together, monopolizing the covers of all the newspapers and the feeds of social networks, people could not help but wonder: So is getting back with your ex a good idea? Depends, the experts reply. If two people have broken up, there is always a reason and it is good to keep this in mind. It happens, in fact, of idealize past relationships when one’s love life is sailing in murky waters or, as illustrates Michelle Begy, founder of the dating site Ignite Dating, “Out of loneliness and boredom”. However, none of these reasons represent the right prerequisite for plunging back into a previously failed relationship.

Questions to ask yourself before getting back together

So, before seriously considering trying again with an ex, it is important to ask yourself the following requests:

Why did we break up? What has changed since last time? What did the ex in question do to deserve a second chance? Are we both willing to work hard to fix what was wrong? If so, how?

The prerequisites for making the relationship work

The prerequisite crucial for a previously broken relationship to work on its second try it is the commitment on the part of both the people involved to work on themselves, finding the most suitable tools to deal with problems which, previously, have put the relationship in crisis, causing it to sink. This means that, before they even take the plunge, they both must undertake to establish an open dialogue on their needs and expectations and, in order to avoid deluding oneself and deluding the other, honestly admit whether one will be able to respect them.

The opinion of the experts

In short, retracing your steps is not always the best solution, but sometimes, if animated by the best of intentions, it can work. As in cases where the breakup was caused by bad timing. Even Begy is convinced of this and believes precisely that “There may be situations in which time apart can lead two partners to realize what they had in their old relationship and to understand that they really want to try again.” But, according to what was stated by Michael McNulty, couples therapist in Chicago, the key to succeeding is chand “people are fully aware of the irreconcilable problems they had before and have the honesty to admit if these are still present”.