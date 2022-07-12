Can the Colombian economy be dollarized?

Thus, the peso as we know it today would disappear, salaries would be received in US currency, and it would be these bills and coins that would be taken to stores and warehouses. Financially, the country’s assets and liabilities would also be denominated in terms of that currency.

With a total dollarization, the US currency would be legal and compulsory tender, it would become the means of payment and the unit of account, that is, the prices of products and services would be tied to that denomination.

At a time when the price of the dollar observes figures never seen before in Colombia, since today $4,513.28 is paid for each one, a recurring conversation emerges in this type of situation, and it is the one that refers to the convenience or not of dollarize the Colombian economy, that is, eliminate the peso and adopt the US currency as the official currency.

This occurs in neighboring countries such as the cases of El Salvador (2001), Ecuador (2000) and Panama (1904). In fact, the number of countries or independent territories that are fully dollarized is small and unrepresentative, with Ecuador being the largest in terms of population and Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Palau, Micronesia, Marshall Islands and East Timor are also part of that list.

For the dean of Economics at Eafit, César Tamayo, the issue of dollarization comes up from time to time, whenever marked movements are seen in the exchange rate.

“But as long as we maintain an independent central bank, focused on reducing inflation (which is a tax that hits the poorest hardest), it will be convenient to maintain our own currency and a flexible exchange rate,” said the professor.

And it is that only in the last month, the dollar has appreciated 15.35% against the Colombian currency, going from $3,912.51 to $4,513.28, that is, it rose $600.77.

loud voices

While the price of the North American currency starts this morning at a record value, President Iván Duque advocated signs that remove uncertainty from the country.

According to the president, “when there are messages that generate uncertainty regarding long-term investment or regarding what may lie ahead in investment regimes in the countryside, these are things that generate this situation (dollar hikes),” said Duque. before journalists, at the 2022 National Senior Management Award ceremony.

He recognized that this is not the only country in which the increase in the price of the dollar is evident, and he pointed out how Chile is facing a similar situation, but insisted on the urgency of certainty being given regarding the long-term legal stability for the investment.

In response to Duque’s statements, President-elect Gustavo Petro wrote on his Twitter account: “To those who are buying dollars in Colombia today, with the greatest respect I have to announce that when they put them up for sale again, they will be worth less.” at that moment. eye! Don’t waste your money.”

It is worth noting that in the recent economic projections of different entities, a dollar higher than $4,500 was not contemplated. In the economic assumptions of the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework of the Ministry of Finance, the price this year is $3,924.

The Monthly Survey of Economic Expectations of the Banco de la República points to $3,837.56 in December, and the Financial Opinion Survey of Fedesarrollo bets on $3,820.

order at home

Lillyam Mesa Arango, president of the Aburrá Sur Chamber of Commerce, does not believe that Colombia is adequately prepared for a dollarization of its economy at this time.

This is how he believes that, at other times, the country has shown it has sufficient capacity to control inflationary phenomena and revaluation processes, and in this particular case the factors that today push the dollar up are more associated with internal factors. than to the external phenomena that impact it.

“In that sense, and discounting the exogenous effects that affect the exchange rate today, such as world inflation or the war in Ukraine, I believe that the most urgent and priority action to lower pressure on it is conditioned to the signals, the messages and the guidelines that the incoming government begins to impart,” said Mesa.

And it is that according to her, it is necessary for the president-elect, Gustavo Petro, to set clearer and more concrete positions in the face of the many citizen uncertainties, in order to “air” the economy and remedy the fears and anxieties of investors. , entrepreneurs and many other actors who are in “standby mode” in this regard.

In contrast, María Claudia Lacouture, director of the Colombian-American Chamber of Commerce, considered that it is not convenient to assume that the foreign exchange market is out of control.

“Nor should instability be fed by the uncertainties that seem speculative in times of changes of direction in the National Government, especially if the signs that there will be serious and responsible management in the hands of the appointed Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo , a man with enough knowledge and experience to deal with the situation”, commented the former Trade Minister.

Crazy

One of the sectors that is highly sensitive to the behavior of the dollar is that of foreign trade, since businessmen depend on what happens with that currency for dispatching or receiving goods: if its value increases, as is currently the case, it is favorable for those who sell abroad, but not for those who must bring products from abroad.

The president of the National Association of Foreign Trade (Analdex), Javier Díaz Molina, maintains that in times like the current one, with a high dollar, what is shown is that an eventual dollarization of the national economy would be crazy.

“Losing control of monetary policy would be absurd. What is happening is a global phenomenon and various countries in the world are facing it. Colombia is not the one that is most affected, you have to look at the euro, which is a currency that is badly hit,” said the leader.