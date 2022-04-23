Can the end of the pandemic be declared in Mexico? This was what the Pan American Health Organization said

DAfter more than two years that Mexico has found itself in a coronavirus pandemic, its end could be near and it is that thehe Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced that our country is free to end this period that has affected the entire population in various waysdespite this, it is not recommended to lower our guard yet since new variants and sub-variants of this virus have been found, we will tell you all the details below.

Can the end of the Covid pandemic be declared in Mexico? This PAHO said

The Pan American Health Organization has given the go-ahead for our country to declare the end of the pandemicbut it is warned that we must not lower our guard, since new sub-variants have been found that may be more dangerous.

What about the appearance of new variants and sub-variants of Covid?

New variants and sub-variants continue to be registered throughout the world, but the severity of infections has decreased, even taking this into account, it is not ruled out that some that are stronger may appear.

How many Covid mutations have been found recently and what are they?

According to information from the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 21 mutations of the BA.2 variant of ómicron have been found, the most dangerous being BA.2,12.1 and BA.2,12, the others have not been shown to be dangerous.

What color of the epidemiological traffic light is Mexico in and why?

for now the epidemiological traffic light that covers from April 18 to May 1 is green for all entities in the country due to the drop in Covid-19 cases.

OTHER NEWS OF THE COVID XE VARIANT THAT MAY INTEREST YOU

-XE variant: How long do the symptoms of the new strain of Covid last?

-Covid XE variant: What medications should you not take if you have any symptoms of Omicron?

-New XE variant: Why don’t some people get Covid-19?

-Covid XE variant: These are the most and least effective vaccines against the new Omicron strain

-New Covid XD, XE and XF variants: What are they, why are they developed and what does the WHO expect from these strains?

-New XE variant: what is hybrid immunity and why is it the best defense against Covid

-Covid XE variant has an incubation period of three days: see which one appears first