can the Holy Grail escape Karim Benzema? — Foot11.com

Who to take it away from Karim Benzema?

France Soccer unveiled the 30 finalists for the Ballon d’Or. If Leo Messi or Neymar Jr are not part of it, Karim Benzema is there. The Frenchman is also the big favorite in the Holy Grail. The Real Madrid player won the Champions League and La Liga under Carlo Ancelotti, finishing Pichichi with 27 goals scored. In all competitions, KB9 have scored 44 goals in 46 matches. Ballon d’Or statistics.

But then who could take away the trophy for best player in the world? Robert Lewandowski, top scorer in the Bundesliga last season, German champion, but who failed in the C1 quarter-finals against Villarreal. His “successor” at Bayern, Sadio Mané, author of a great season with Liverpool, but defeated in the Premier League and the Champions League. Ditto for Mohamed Salah. Kylian Mbappé, for his part, walked on Ligue 1, but failed in the round of 16 of C1 against Real Madrid and… Karim Benzema, author of a hat-trick against the Parisians. In an interview, moreover, the number 7 of PSG admitted that he would not understand that his teammate in the France team was not the big winner this season.

Designated successor to Zidane

It’s hard to imagine, with the change in regulations, that the Ballon d’Or can escape Karim Benzema. The Frenchman, at the top of his game, is the captain and the benchmark for European champions. What’s more, the Madrid coronation is almost mystical, as Carlo Ancelotti’s men suffered before finally reversing the trend each time; against Paris, Chelsea and Manchester City, before defeating Liverpool in the final.

Karim Benzema, captain and reference of Real Madrid. Sports icon

If he were to win the Ballon d’Or on October 17, at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Karim Benzema would become the fifth French player to win the coveted trophy. KB9 would thus succeed Zinédine Zidane, winner in 1998. The current Real player was only 11 years old. 24 years later, Benzema could take over from his idol, mentor and friend. The story would be beautiful.