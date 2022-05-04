Can the influenza and Covid vaccines be given together?

Autumn begins in Chile and by the way respiratory viruses increase, those that are even more enhanced during the winter. In the country, there are a series of viruses that affect the population annually, such as influenza or syncytial virus, to which Covid-19 has been added since 2020.

Due to the danger that these diseases represent, mainly for minors and older adults, in addition to the chronically ill, one of the main measures established by the health authorities is vaccination. The influenza campaign already has a long history on national soil, while the Covid-19 campaign has just turned a year old.

Both are highly recommended to deal with the different viruses, however, both in social networks and family groups, at work or among friends, certain doubts have arisen in this regard. One of these is related to being vaccinated against both viruses at the same time. Can the influenza and Covid-19 vaccines be given together? Do we have to wait a few days between both inoculations?

The Minister of Health, María Begoña Yarza, officially kicks off the 2022 National Influenza Vaccination Campaign.

On the part of the health authorities, both national and international, the position is coincident. There are no risks of receiving both inoculations at the same time. The Chilean Ministry of Health clarified that there is no contraindication that prevents administering the vaccine against Covid-19 and influenza at the same time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency of the United States, establishes that both vaccines can be applied in parallel. “Yes, you can receive the flu vaccine and the Covid-19 vaccine at the same time, including the Covid-19 booster dose.”

María del Pilar Rodríguez, a child infectologist at Clínica Santa María, points out that influenza and Covid-19 vaccines can be given together. “But if you prefer to wait, 15 days between them is recommendedalthough there are no adverse effects from putting them together. The most recommendable thing is timely vaccination and not missing the day of vaccination”.

According to Rodríguez, if you don’t wait 15 days between one and the other, the second dose could have less effect and interfere with the first. “The recommendation is to wait 15 days between one and the other so as not to interfere with the immune response of each one, in addition, the response of the second dose could be less.”

Although the data on the application of the Covid-19 vaccine together with other injections, including those for influenza, are limited, the experience in the application of other inoculations together has shown that the way in which our organisms develop protection and possible side effects it is generally similar to whether they are applied alone or with others, the CDC explains on its website.

Both influenza and Covid-19 are contagious respiratory diseases, but caused by different viruses. Covid-19 is caused by infection with a coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and seasonal influenza (often directly called “influenza”) is caused by infection with one of the many influenza viruses that spread every year among people, the CDC adds.

Mabel Aylwin, an infectious disease specialist from the Universidad de los Andes, explains that both vaccines can be applied together “There is no contraindication, since neither of the two are bacteria with live viruses. Therefore, there is no decrease in their effectiveness, nor do they have any contraindications”:

Gema Pérez, a child bronchopulmonary doctor at the Dávila Clinic and the Vespucio Clinic, explains that both can be put together without any problem, “especially if it is Coronavac, which is an inactivated virus just like influenza.”

Covid-19 vaccine. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Beatriz Arteaga, director of the Higher Level Technical School of Nursing at the University of the Americas, considers that they can be applied together. “That is to say, the concomitant application of both is recommended, there is no need to keep any type of time interval between the administration of one and the other today, because although it is true, the data and scientific evidence on the application of the Covid-19 vaccine together with another, including the influenza vaccine, are recent data and are also limited, the experience worldwide in the application of two vaccines together with the same characteristics has shown that the way in which the organism develops protection and immunity and its secondary effects, they are similar whether applied alone or together”.

They can be put on the same day, “or with days of differencethere is no major problem”, Aylwin considers.

In Chile and worldwide, “greater benefits have been seen with this strategy because it optimizes and ensures general vaccination coverage against two epidemic microorganisms that are highly risky if they occur together. Coinfection of the two has been shown to be a more serious disease. Even more serious when compared to Covid-19 and other bacterial infection. The strategy today is to get vaccinated and if necessary and it corresponds to us, with both vaccines together”, adds Arteaga.

The Minsal approved the vaccination even with the Pfizer booster, especially in children over three years of age. “It can be placed without any problem, only there may be more side effects such as fever, pain at the puncture site, and cold-like symptomssimultaneously two to three days post-vaccination, but it is not a complication in itself”, adds the bronchopulmonary doctor from Clínica Dávila.

For safety, many experts recommend that in this combination, they be placed 15 days apart, “but officially there is no contraindication between them,” says Pérez.