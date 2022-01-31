Can the oil be used in an air fryer? Where should it be placed? Tips and tricks

Over the years, the kitchen has become one of the most popular places ever by Italians. On the other hand, Italian cuisine is recognized all over the world for its abundance, combined with extreme quality. The preparation of dishes and condiments, however, pervasively required the support of household appliances capable of increasing the quality from this point of view and the air fryer it helps a lot.

Air fryer: can oil be used, how and where should it be put?

You don’t necessarily have to be a cooking expert to understand that one air fryer does not use oil tendentially. It has a completely different functionality since it uses hot air, for this reason, it also needs different skills. To use this type of device safely, you need to study and apply a lot.

However, it can be remedied. Oil can also be added to an air fryer. Well yes. Just grease the basket so that the food to be prepared does not stick during cooking. The grill is essential to allow the hot air to circulate freely, invade the food and prevent the oil from spreading inexorably. Here we leave you the list of oils that can be used in an air fryer.

They exist instead foods that do not require the use of oil, generally they are frozen ones, for example french fries, chicken nuggets, potato croquettes or rustic ones, as they already have the oil included during the production process. On these types of foods it will not be necessary to spray any type of oil.

Oil in air fryer tips and tricks

THE tricks of the trade also exist in the use of a simple air fryer. Compared to a traditional fryer, it has less variety of action as it does not allow you to cook everything or almost everything properly. A little oil is always good to get the maximum yield from your dishes and therefore it is advisable to always put a small amount in it, when possible, but avoid overdoing it.

The oil should be sprayed on the food before starting the air fryer, and a second puff should be placed halfway through cooking. This trick is one of the best tips and tricks for those who want to obtain dishes similar to those fried in an oil fryer.

There are currents of thought that spray oil is not recommended as it accelerates the deterioration process of the coating, but we have been using it for almost a year and have not found any damage to the drum.

Another important advice is to dry food before cooking, this prevents splashing and excess smoke. And overfilling the basket with ingredients will have only one logical consequence: obtaining soft and less crunchy foods. Good practice is to shake the basket from time to time to standardize the cooking process on all foods and not just on one side.