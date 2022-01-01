Can The Sandbox Beat Shiba Inu in 2022?

The enormous popularity and the strong Shiba Inu community against the support of Celebrities and the novelty of the metaverse. Which cryptocurrency to bet on in 2022 between The Sandbox and Shiba Inu?

The cryptocurrency meme Shiba Inu (SHIB) attracted a lot of attention and also a lot of money in 2021. If you’re not new to the world of cryptocurrencies, you’ve probably seen photos of its mascot, the dog Shiba Inu, popping up all over social media. But this cryptocurrency is more than just a ‘dog with a cute face’, it has managed to lure more than a million investors since its inception in August last year.

The Sandbox vs Shiba Inu. Where to invest in 2022? – Summary

⭐️ Topic Cryptocurrencies 💰 Types of information Where to invest in 2022? ✅ Comparison of cryptocurrencies The Sandbox vs Shiba Inu 👉 Where to Invest eToro

In 2021 alone, Shiba’s performance reached an incredible 49,000,000%, even more if we take as a reference the all-time high reached at the end of October. This is great, but Shiba Inu could give way to other cryptocurrencies in 2022. In fact, some cryptocurrencies are actually competing with the memecoin. I’m thinking about the metaverse cryptocurrency The Sandbox (SAND). This new metaverse cryptocurrency is closing the year with a gain of 18,500%.

Now the question is: Is The Sandbox on track to beat this year’s superstar Shiba Inu in 2022?

The Shiba Inu army

First, some background on both crypto players. The strong Shiba Inu community – known as “Shib Army”- pushed her to the fore. Shiba Inu is not a blockchain. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers investors three types of tokens: Shiba Inu to exchange or make payments, Leash to wager rewards e Bone to vote on proposals.

The Sandbox is also built on the Ethereum blockchain. But it’s not a real-world coin like Shiba Inu. Instead, The Sandbox is a virtual world – and the Sand token is used for transactions there.

What does this virtual world consist of? It is a game where users can buy and sell properties and create their own assets which they can then sell. Hence, it is called a game “play-to-earn“.

The Sandbox has garnered a lot of attention lately for two reasons. In the first place, celebrity Snoop Dogg has moved here. He’s building a mansion in this virtual world – and users can now sign up for the rapper’s special events in The Sandbox. And second, one player spent nearly half a million dollars to buy virtual land next to Snoop Dogg’s.

In The Sandbox, players can purchase non-fungible tokens (NFT) representing everything from Care Bears to The Walking Dead figures.

Users transact through the SAND token. The use of this cryptocurrency is limited to gaming. But that doesn’t mean its performance will be limited.

Players have been playing in The Sandbox for years. But this version on the blockchain is in its infancy. There is much more to expect, according to the official roadmap. For example, the launch of virtual concerts and the debut of a mobile version of The Sandbox. Both are expected in 2022.

Given the considerable attention that is attracting people to the metaverse, we can bet that 2022 will be the year of Sandbox (SAND).

Entirely addicted to the game

Now let’s talk about the weaknesses of Shiba Inu and The Sandbox.

For Shiba Inu, the problem is that it offers nothing that sets it apart from thousands of other cryptocurrencies, aside from its huge fan base. As for The Sandbox, it’s entirely dependent on the game world. Sand tokens cannot be used to make payments in the real world.

So, back to our original question. Can The Sandbox Beat Shiba Inu in 2022? It is very likely. Especially because The Sandbox has several catalysts that work in its favor, according to its timetable. The game has just started, so it is likely to attract more users and investors. Of course, it is impossible to say whether the gains will be lasting. There is a lot of competition in the game, so time will tell if The Sandbox really takes off.

Another reason I think The Sandbox could overtake Shiba Inu in 2022 has to do with my personal prospects for Shiba Inu. I am not convinced that Shiba Inu will continue to rise. Considering the weakness I mentioned above, it’s hard to imagine what could justify more massive increases.

That said, things move quickly in the cryptocurrency world, and anything can happen. But the upcoming developments of The Sandbox offer it the fuel that could fuel it to surpass this year’s cryptocurrency superstar.

Lots of advantages for the metaverse

The cryptocurrencies of the Metaverse they have seen their prices skyrocket and it seems that the end of the line is a long way off. But they are risky investments as they deal with digital assets that experts are still trying to figure out how to evaluate.

If you invest now in these Metaverse cryptocurrencies you could end up with life altering gains, or you could lose everything.. At this stage it might be a good solution to invest a small amount and see where the metaverse takes you in the future.

