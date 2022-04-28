Can the Terra blockchain sustain its growth? A research report delves into the subject

Cointelegraph Research fundamentally evaluates Terra in its 50-page report to offer in-depth analysis of its recent updates, including Columbus-5, the Bitcoin (BTC) takeover, and others.

Decentralized Algorithmic Stablecoins, Blockchain Integration Into Real-World Payments, and 20% APY In Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Protocols – What Is It All This And Is It Really Doing It? The team of experienced cryptanalysts from the Big Four and the world’s top universities dive into the blockchain ecosystem, community, and underlying technology, assessing potential regulatory, market, and technology risks.

Terra is a proof-of-stakes blockchain ecosystem that aims to introduce cryptocurrencies as a means of payment to a wide audience. The team has successfully integrated the dual token model, in which the minting and burning of the LUNA token controls the supply and price of Terra stablecoins, including Terra USD (UST), TerraGBP, TerraKRW, TerraEUR, and the TerraSDR. of the International Monetary Fund.

Additionally, mining reward fluctuations are minimized through transaction fees and LUNA burn rate variations. In particular, the rewards are set to increase as the blockchain ecosystem grows.

Simultaneously, multiple developers are working on innovative decentralized applications (DApps) on top of the Terra blockchain, including Mars Protocol, Anchor, and Chai. Numerous companies, such as Kado, have established the payment infrastructure. There are also some participants in the non-fungible token (NFT) market, where Levana, Talis and Knowhere aim to create a thriving ecosystem. At the same time, TFM, a DeFi and NFT aggregator on Terra, aims to unite the entire Terra ecosystem and become the go-to place for newcomers.

Read the full report on Terra to find out how the blockchain network has developed in the last year.

However, issues rarely raised by cryptocurrency influencers are issues of decentralization and regulation. Will Terra sustain its rapid development with only 130 validators? What if UST, Terra’s most abundant stablecoin, were subject to regulatory action by the US Securities and Exchange Commission? Finally, if one of the most popular DApps, the Anchor lending protocol, had crashed at the end of January 2022, how would the continued development of Terra have been perceived?

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.