Can they work to control the pandemic?

(CNN Spanish) – We are approaching the second year of the declaration of the pandemic by the World Health Organization and we are still fighting to contain covid-19.

Some countries, such as China, have used a strategy called “zero covid”, or covid-zero in English. But how effective is it in fighting the pandemic? Dr. Huerta explains it in this episode.

Today we will see what happens in the regions that decided to embrace the “zero covid” policy as the main and only strategy to fight the pandemic.

What is the “zero covid” policy?

The “zero covid” policy is known as the strategy to fight the pandemic that is based on closing the borders of a region, restricting the entry and exit of people as much as possible, implementing an aggressive infection surveillance system within the country, coming to close entire cities of millions of inhabitants if a single case is found.

It is important to know that an adequate “zero covid” policy must be coupled with an aggressive vaccination campaign for the population, with the aim of achieving immunity in the majority of the region’s inhabitants.

In this sense, the news coming from regions with “zero covid” policies is worrying.

First of all, let’s look at what is happening in Hong Kong, which has the same “zero covid” policy embraced by mainland China.

The case of Hong Kong

According to recent information, the situation of the pandemic in Hong Kong is similar to that in Latin American countries during the first wave in 2020.

During the last two weeks, 312,000 cases of the infection have been diagnosed and the number of deaths is such that the authorities are using refrigerated trucks to store the corpses, since the morgues have been overwhelmed. In the week of March 3, Hong Kong had the highest number of deaths per million inhabitants on the planet.

In this regard, as of December 31, 2021, 213 deaths had been recorded in Hong Kong, a number that increased to 1,554 in the first week of March. In other words, in just over 12 weeks, there have been more than six times the number of deaths in the first two years of the pandemic.

The problem in Hong Kong is that the authorities did not promote vaccination, estimating that, in the first week of March, only 48% of the population over 70 years of age had received two doses of the vaccine and at the beginning of the year, only 25% of the population older than 80 years had been vaccinated.

Apparently, the combination of a lack of information in the population and a relaxation of the vaccination campaigns in Hong Kong led to this low vaccination coverage, a fact that explains why the vast majority of deaths are in older adults.

The importance of vaccination is reflected in what happened in New Zealand and Singapore, countries that also opted for the “zero covid” policy, the fundamental difference being that their populations -especially those at risk- were protected with vaccines.

Has the strategy worked in China?

For its part, the situation in China is also of concern.

In China, the most populous country on the planet, the statistics related to the pandemic are surprising. Since March 31, 2020 – practically the beginning of the pandemic for the rest of the world – the number of deaths in China has moved very little from the deaths registered until that day.

At the time of writing this article, the death toll is 4,636, citing that in 2021, there were less than 17,000 cases and only one death from covid-19 in that country of 1.4 billion inhabitants.

However, 525 cases were reported on Sunday, the highest number of daily cases recorded in that country since the Wuhan outbreak in early 2020.

China is currently the most populous country in the world, and it raises the flag of “zero covid”, that is, of not allowing the possibility of an epidemic in its territory, mobilizing its health system in such a fast and effective way, that they are capable of identifying the initial cases, and isolating cities with millions of inhabitants for the purpose.

At the beginning of the pandemic, China developed a mobile application through which a person who wanted to circulate in a city and have access to transport services, markets or other public places, had to show it, after scanning a barcode. If the application showed a green message on the cell phone, it meant that the person was not infected.

This vertical and severe control of the pandemic has made China, along with Vietnam and New Zealand, the only countries that have practically returned to normal life in a recent index of return to normality, published by The Economist magazine. .

The closure of borders: a self-imposed isolation of the variants

But observers wonder: at what price is China enjoying such favorable statistics regarding covid-19?

While the various variants of SARS-CoV-2 have also reached China, they have infected billions of people on the planet, which has not happened in China.

Almost completely cut off from the world since the start of the pandemic, China has very strict controls on who it lets in, subjecting the few visitors to rigorous quarantine and testing to make sure they don’t carry the virus.

China is also one of the few countries in the world that has almost exclusively used its own vaccines, Sinopharm and CoronaVac, to protect its population. Thus, it has managed to vaccinate, until February 25, with two doses to 85.5% of its population, with no data on the proportion of the population that has received a booster dose.

Despite the fact that a Chinese company bought the distribution rights to the vaccine from Pfizer in 2020, the government has not allowed the use of it, or any other Western vaccine, and its own messenger RNA vaccines are in development.

The problem is that Chinese vaccines, while relatively effective in preventing severe disease and death, have proven to be much less effective in protecting against infections, especially the omicron variant, which in immunologically vulnerable people can cause – as in Taiwan – disease. serious and death.

The disadvantages of the “zero covid” policy

China then finds itself -thanks to its “zero covid” policy- in the particular situation of having billions of people immunized with not highly effective vaccines, but without natural immunity.

That apparent strength can be a huge weakness, as some observers believe that, if its borders are opened, there could be 630,000 cases of covid-19 per day in that country, with an undetermined number of hospitalizations or serious cases.

The big question is: How long will it last? Will it be possible to maintain this draconian system of control and geographic isolation during the coming months? What will happen when a new variant appears?

Some say China is playing for time, closely watching the virulence of variants and relying on cellular memory immunity provided by vaccines.

Their officials may be betting that covid-19 will eventually turn into just a cold, and that when that time comes, they may allow their population to become infected.

Obviously, there is no guarantee that such a plan will work.

