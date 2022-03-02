Can Ukraine quickly join the European Union?

Ukraine asks to join the European Union: what reaction was there? 0:58

(CNN Spanish) — As Russian bombs rained down on Kyiv, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European Union on Monday to “urgently admit Ukraine” to the bloc.

“We call on the European Union to urgently admit Ukraine using a new procedure,” Zelensky said in a video message. “We are grateful to the partners for supporting us. But our goal is to be with all Europeans and be equal to them.”

Margaritis Schinás, vice president of the European Commission, told CNN’s Becky Anderson on Tuesday that there is broad support for Ukraine to become a member of the European Union.

On the same day, the European Parliament adopted a resolution urging the European Union institutions to “work to grant” Ukraine the status of a candidate country for the EU, it said in a statement.

Can Ukraine join the European Union? 1:31

The resolution was voted in favor by 637 members of the European Parliament (MEP) and condemned “in the strongest possible terms Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and demanded that the Kremlin end all military activities in the country.”

But, beyond Zelensky’s statements and the support of the European Parliament, can Ukraine navigate a years-long process and quickly enter the EU in a context of war?

A “difficult” scenario

“I see it difficult for it to be expeditious,” political analyst Octavio Pescador told CNN’s Juan Carlos López.

“First of all, the nations that support that rapid inclusion are the new ones, the ones closest to the east. They are not France and Italy, they are not the core group. Why? Because they have a very, very extensive review process. No It’s easy to get in,” he added.

Pescador stressed that if the EU were to enable a faster path for Ukraine’s entry, relaxing some of the rules applied to the review process, this would allow the Ukrainian population to easily move to other Western European countries.

At the moment, more than 500,000 people are believed to have fled Ukraine because of the war, mostly to Poland, according to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“So that admission (of Ukraine to the EU) has long-term economic implications here,” he added.

At the time of applying for membership, Ukraine maintains a close cooperative relationship with the EU, especially due to the trade agreement signed between the two parties in 2014.

How the admission of new members to the EU works

The admission of a new country to the bloc is a long and complex process that is based on article 49 of the European Union Treaty, according to information on its official website.

There are two main requirements: being a European country and respecting the common values ​​of the Member States, that is “human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities”.

In practice, it also requires a democratic government, a good human rights record and sound economic policy.

Adapting the candidate country’s institutions, standards and infrastructure to meet these obligations can take a long time, during which it undergoes numerous reviews by the European Commission.

Europe imposes sanctions against Russia after recognition of separatists 2:39

Upon successful completion of this review process, a treaty of admission to the European Union is signed, but this text will not be valid if it is not approved by the European Commission, the European Council, the European Parliament and all the 27 member countries of the EU.

How long does this whole process take?

It depends on each country and its internal situation. Austria completed its process in five years (1989-1995), while it took Croatia a decade (2003-2013).

While there are other processes that remain open but without great progress, such as that of Turkey, which applied for membership in 1987 (to the European Commission, at that time), or Albania, which did so in 2009.

Why are there countries that want to join the European Union?

The European Union is an international organization made up of 27 European countries, which governs the common economic, political, social and security policies of its member states.

According to the EU website, the objectives of the European Union are to establish European citizenship, guarantee freedom, justice and security, promote economic and social progress, and affirm Europe’s role in the world.

The bloc’s capital is in Brussels, Belgium, and some 446 million people live within its borders.