Can voice analysis powered by artificial intelligence help detect mental illness?

Imagine a test to reliably detect an anxiety disorder or predict an impending depressive relapse that is as quick and easy as taking a temperature or measuring blood pressure.

Health professionals have many tools to assess patients’ physical illnesses, but not reliable biomarkers—objective indicators of health status as observed from the external part of the patient – to check mental health.



Juan Carlos Pagan

However, now some researchers in artificial intelligence they believe that the sound of the voice could be the key to knowing our state of mental health… and artificial intelligence is ideal for detecting changes, which are otherwise difficult to perceive, if not impossible.

The result is a series of web-based applications and tools designed to monitor our mental health status, as well as programs capable of delivering real-time mental health assessments to healthcare professionals in telemedicine and call centers.

Psychologists have long known that some mental problems can be detected by listening not only to what the person says, but how do you say itsaid Maria Espinola, a psychologist and adjunct professor at the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine.

Espinola explained that in the case of depressed patients “their way of speaking, in general, is more monotonous, flat and calm.

They also use a range of shades smaller and a lower volume.

They pause more and stop more often.”

Anxiety patients feel more tension in their bodies, which can also change the way their voice sounds, he said.

“They tend to speak faster. It’s harder for them to breathe.”

Such vocal characteristics are now being harnessed by machine learning specialists to predict depression and anxiety, as well as other mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Using deep learning algorithms, other patterns and features can be discovered, captured in short voice recordings, that may not be apparent even to well-trained experts.

“The technology we’re using now can detect features that may be significant that not even the human ear can pick up,” said Kate Bentley, an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and a clinical psychologist at Massachusetts General Hospital. .

“There is a lot of interest in finding biological indicators or more objectives for psychiatric diagnosis that go beyond the most subjective evaluation that are traditionally used, such as physician-rated interviews or self-report assessments,” he said.

Other clues researchers are following include changes in the activity level, sleep patterns and information on social networks.

These technological advances come at a time when the need to address mental health is very pressing.

According to a report by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults in the United States suffered from mental illness in 2020.

And the figures continue increasing.

In order to test this new technology, I started by downloading the application called Mental Fitnessfrom Sonde Health, a health technology company, to see if the discomfort he felt was a sign of something serious or if it was just exhaustion.

Described as “a voice-activated mental health tracking and monitoring product,” this free app invited me to make my first record, a 30-second verbal input, which would rate my mental health on a scale of 1 to 30 seconds. 100.

A minute later, I had my score: a not-so-good score of 52.

“Pay attention,” the app warned.

The application marked that the level of vitality detected in my voice was remarkably low.

Did my voice sound monotonous just because I was trying to speak calmly?

Should I listen to the app’s suggestions to improve my mental health by going for a walk or organizing my space?

The first question could point to one of the app’s possible flaws: as a consumer, it can be difficult to know why voice levels oscillate.)

Later, feeling nervous between interviews, I tried another voice analysis program that focused on detecting anxiety levels.

The Stress Waves Test is a free online tool from Cigna, the health care and insurance consortium, developed in collaboration with Ellipsis Health, the artificial intelligence specialist, to assess stress levels using 60-second voice recordings.

“What makes you sleepy?” was the indication given by the website to start.

After spending a minute recounting my ongoing worries, the show rated my recording and emailed me an opinion:

“His stress level is moderate.”

Unlike the Sonde app, Cigna’s email didn’t give me any recommendations to improve myself.

Other technologies add a potentially useful degree of human interaction, such as Kintsugia Berkeley, California-based company that recently raised $20 million in series A financing.

Kintsugi gets its name from the Japanese practice of repairing broken pottery with veins of gold.

Founded by Grace Chang and Rima Seiilova-Olson, who bonded over their shared experience of having trouble receiving mental health care, Kintsugi develops technology for healthcare professionals in call centers and telemedicine that can help identify patients who might benefit from further support.

For example, using Kintsugi’s voice analysis software, a nurse might want to take a moment to ask someone who is worried about a colicky baby how they are doing.

One concern about the development of these machine learning technologies is the problem of bias:

ensure that programs work equitably for all patients, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, nationality, and other demographic criteria.

“For machine learning models to work well, you really have to have a very large, diverse, robust dataset,” Chang said, noting that to avoid this particular problem, Kintsugi used voice recordings of everything. the world and in many languages.

Another major concern in this emerging field is privacy, especially since voice data can be used to identify individuals, Bentley said.

Even when patients agree to be recorded, sometimes the consent is double.

In addition to assessing the mental health of the patient, some speech analysis programs use the recordings to develop and refine their own algorithms.

According to Bentley, another challenge is potential consumer mistrust of machine learning and so-called black box algorithms, which work in ways that even the developers themselves can’t explain, especially what features they use to make the forecasts.

“It’s one thing to create the algorithm and another thing to understand the algorithm,” explained Alexander Young, interim director of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior and chair of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, adding to the concerns of many. researchers on artificial intelligence and machine learning in general:

that there is little or no human supervision during the training phase of the program.

Early tests have been promising, but issues to do with bias, privacy, and mistrust of “black box” algorithms are potential roadblocks.

