can we also dare the improbable mixtures of clothes?

Rihanna is known for being the queen of mixing and matching pieces that seem to have nothing to do with each other. Can we also rub shoulders with it?

We love watching the looks of stars who go out on the street to be able to reproduce them. Eva Longoria’s shades of beige, Kendall Jenner’s tube dress or even Angelina Jolie’s summery white dress… Many of the pieces have been brought to us by the most fashionable celebrities on the planet. But when it comes to Rihanna, we seem a little more cautious. However, the singer is the most advanced in terms of clothing style and above all the most daring. Mistress of mix and match – this method of clothing which consists of mixing pieces with aesthetics and wacky prints -, Rihanna is not afraid of any fashion challenge. We, a little more on the other hand. Recently, it was in Manhattan that the Barbadian star dazzled us. While going to the dentist (even popstars have to go), Rihanna sported a long blue basketball tee, lime green wide-leg pants with black checks, Adidas clogs and a green python tote bag … A haphazard melting pot of items that ultimately works out completely. However, this seems impossible to us to reproduce at home. Could we see ourselves wearing this to go to the office? Not sure. But then, is the mix and match reserved only for an elite of fashionistas?

How to successfully mix and match without missing out?

To get off to a good start in the art of mix and match, it seems obvious to grope your way. It is better to start…

