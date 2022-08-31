Can we also wear a total denim look like Bella Hadid?

The model was spotted sporting one of the trendiest outfits in total raw denim. But while we thought this material obsolete, should we also succumb to it?

We admit it, it is not always easy to be on top of trends. Fortunately, celebrities are there to show us the way to style with their outfits, each one more cutting-edge than the next. If Heidi Klum unearthed the perfect mid-season dress, Emily Ratajkowski fell in love with Mango cowboy boots and Rihanna continues to master the mix-and-match like no one, Bella Hadid, she let herself be seduced by a total look in the most amazing raw denim. Yes, it was at the US Open, to applaud her friend Serena Williams who is playing the last matches of her career, that Bella Hadid showed off in a very trendy and very old-school outfit as well. As we know, the top model is very inspired by the clothes of the 90s/2000s. She succeeds better than anyone in reproducing silhouettes that seem straight out of the previous century. She plays the vintage card so thoroughly that it’s hard to know if you can go that far for the love of retro. Indeed, this August 30, Bella Hadid opted for a bustier in raw denim embellished with buttons in the center and baggy raw jeans as well. To complete the outfit, Gigi Hadid’s sister chose sneakers with a very early 2000s style, as well as a white quilted Crush bag from Balenciaga. But then, we who thought that raw denim was outdated, are we completely off the mark?

