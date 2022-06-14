Can words kill? Spanish trailer and poster for ‘The Girl From Plainville’

Starzplay presents the Spanish trailer and poster of ‘The Girl From Plainville’a dramatic thriller whose first episode will premiere next Sunday, July 10, in the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan and Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico.

One episode available each week until completing a total of eight, each lasting about 40-50 minutes.

Based on an Esquire article written by Jesse Barron, this miniseries tells the true story of a Michelle Carter played by Elle Fanning, exploring her relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events leading up to her death and, subsequently, her conviction for involuntary manslaughter.

Alongside Fanning, the series also stars Chloë Sevigny as Lynn Roy, Colton Ryan as Conrad “Coco” Roy III, Cara Buono as Gail Carter, Kai Lennox as David Carter, and Norbert Leo Butz as Conrad “Co” Roy II.

‘The Girl From Plainville’ is a production of UCP -a division of Universal Studio Group- that is written and directed by Liz Hannah (‘Mindhunter’) and Patrick Macmanus (‘Dr. Death’). In turn, Hannah and Macmanus are producers along with Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward of Echo Lake.

