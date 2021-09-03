



You’ve Got Mail, the people show on Saturday evening, was confirmed in the Mediaset schedule of the new television season. Maria De Filippi’s broadcast will return to the small screen in 2022, but during the past few weeks, according to rumors circulated on the net, the landlady would have started to deal with the first stories to take advantage of the job. Among the various special guests could be the Turkish actor, star of DayDreamer and Bitter Sweet: Can Yaman.

There is Mail for you 2022, registrations have begun

According to what Blasting News would have learned, the first recording of You’ve Got Mail 2022 is scheduled for August 28, 2021, at the Elios studios in Rome. Even this year Maria De Filippi will realize the dreams of some protagonists who have contacted the editorial staff, to meet a family member or their favorite.

Among the possible guests of this new edition, there could be the Turkish actor Can Yaman.

Can Yaman ‘maybe’ at There is Mail for you 2022

The participation of Can Yaman on TV is always synonymous with great ratings, for this reason Maria De Filippi he would not want to miss the possibility of having him again as a guest of his show champion of ratings. Queen Mary this year would like to bring in the studios of C’e Posta too Meghan Markle, the Prince’s wife Henry.

From the rest, previously, various international guests participated in the Saturday night broadcast, including: Cristiano Ronaldo, Julia Roberts, Orlando Bloom And Can Yaman. Waiting to know if the deal with Meghan Markle will go to port, You’ve Got Mail is preparing to carry out the final preparations.

All the appointments of the new season of Maria De Filippi

Starting September 13, Maria De Filippi, will return to the helm of Men and Women, a famous transmission of feelings, in which singles in search of love participate every year.

For the moment, dear reader friends, that’s all, we just have to keep you updated in real time with new flash previews.

