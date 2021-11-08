Can Yaman, the big heart of the Turkish star: visit the children in the hospital and meet the fans at Cinecittà World

Can Yaman, beautiful with the soul. Almost a second name for the Turkish actor of Day Dreamer. Not a small detail for the Bosphorus star who yesterday allowed himself a crowd bath for a just cause. A challenge of the heart would say. Raise funds for charity with his association Can Yaman For Children. Target, purchase a Thermal Cradle and a Respirator for the Pediatric Neonatology Department of the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome. A charity project that the star is carrying around Italy (and remember that “it is possible to make a free donation”). And the Roman marathon, yesterday, started right from the hospital, where the actor visited the wards and met doctors, nurses and some families of the little patients.

Then, the fan bath moved to Cinecittà World. For a ride to the last selfie. All with cell phones in hand, arms raised to those who can better grasp the perfect shot. On the other hand, the Turkish divinity is there, a few steps away. The last effort and the close encounter is heart-pounding. Other than Steven Spielberg fantasy. Reality is something else. The hundreds of fans who rained (anything but in terms of weather) from all over Italy at the Castel Romano amusement park know something about it. Can Yaman is the star in flesh and blood and muscle. Smile like a movie, kindness like a novel, signing books (his own) with dedications, taking selfies, letting himself be embraced.

“Mamma mia, it’s a dream», Comments Elena Pellegrino, a nice lady who landed from Naples with her sister-in-law, her daughters and her niece:« I arrived this morning, immediately in line. I was the second to go in and take the picture. Me and him, what a day. ” Idol among idols. Can Yaman welcomes admirers among Federico Fellini’s plaster casts, busts of emperors, even Canova’s Paolina Bonaparte. The highly glamorous meet & greet is staged in the De Angelis exhibition space of Cinecittà World. The fan bus is hundreds of meters long.

He, long soft hair, toned body (that I miss the statue of the Apollo Belvedere), black T-shirt matching the jacket, over gray jeans and ankle boots. There is no roller coaster that takes. The beautiful Can engulfs all the attention of the park. The managing director Stefano Cigarini is satisfied with the public success. Meri Piccinini has shining eyes. He comes from Bologna with his sister-in-law: «I’ve been in Rome for two days just to see him. I was the fourth to enter. I took three photos, he always took them. He is very kind, and what a perfume … my mother ». He sighs. “Give me an ambulance, I miss the air,” says Annamaria from Genoa, as she leaves the special rendez vous at Cinecittà. “Everyone, here, has no air,” echoes her friend Raffaella.

They come from Liguria specifically to meet him: «We left this morning at 5, and I don’t regret it. It was wonderful”. Among the fans waiting to see him we also see the double of Renato Zero. Marina is from Milan and shows all the photos taken with the actor. Another group of ladies came from Trieste. When it is said that a Turk brings together an entire country.