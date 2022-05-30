Can Yaman: why he was forced to leave Italy | harassment | Turkish soap operas nnda nnlt | FAME

Can Yaman has starred in popular turkish soap operas like “Pájaro soñador” and “Dolunay”, but his fame has not been able to prevent him from going through difficult times. The film and television heartthrob has been forced to leave Rome and here we tell you the reasons.

The actor was born in Istanbul and had a fairly normal childhood. When he got older, he was able to study law thanks to a scholarship he got for playing basketball.

It was only in 2014 that he made his debut on television with the novel “Asuntos del corazón” and a year later he participated in “En el amor” with Açelya Topaloğlu.

Initially, it was thought that his departure from Italy was momentary, since his former representative André Di Carlo announced that he would record a new series in Turkey for the Disney plus platform.

“Can Yaman’s Italian adventure is about to end. The moving boxes are already leaving his house in the Coliseum. His collaborators are already sending me messages to tell me that they are free and available. I hope that in Turkey with Disney, Can Yaman finds his place and manages to be happyDiCarlo said.

However, the actor took the opportunity to make this something more permanent, given what he has had to go through lately.

WHY YOU’RE LEAVING ITALY

Can Yaman finally had enough. In an announcement, through his Instagram stories, he said that he had decided to emigrate because of the pressure he suffers every day from the press and some fans.

“I love you all the same, I hope we can all find peace, because I need it so much… I tried to always be reserved, but at the same time united with you. I have tried to find this exceptional balance”, said the 38-year-old actor.

She then stated that she would like to tell her true fans that she is not leaving forever, as is often the case with international artists, but this is not the case.

“I am definitely leaving my home in Rome, because people have overstepped all limits here. I can no longer stand the harassment I suffer or the aggression that every woman who has a relationship with me has to suffer if she is not the one you ‘accept’. I repeat: I love them, but I also love myself. Let’s relax, I wish you lots of love”, he finished.

WHY THEY HARASSED YOU

Since Can Yaman announced the end of his relationship with the Sicilian journalist Diletta Leotta, his situation in the country has been complicated. The couple was one of the favorites of the show programs and their followers, so they did not take the announcement well.

When the actor tried to move on, some people visited him daily at the door of his house to express their opinions. In addition, as soon as any woman he dated was known, he was heavily criticized.

THE FANS THAT SEND HIM SUPPORT

However, as he himself stated, one cannot generalize, because not all of his followers had the wrong attitudes. On the contrary, when the news was released, some fans from all over the world organized themselves to send him a message of affection using the hashtag “#HugForCan”.

This became a trend and they used to accompany messages that showed support in this difficult situation.