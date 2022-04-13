Can you do FaceTime from the Apple Watch?

Share

Many users wonder if the Apple Watch can make FaceTime calls.

It is a question that many users ask themselves, and you should know that yes, is it possible to make FaceTime calls from the Apple Watch, yes, they will be audio calls, not video calls. The Apple Watch does not have a camera and therefore it is impossible to make a video call with it, although it is something that could come in the future according to Apple’s plans.

For several versions of iOS and watchOS, Apple allows you to make calls face time audio. These types of calls are made through the Wi-Fi or data network, and may seem like a normal call, but the operator’s network is not used, everything is done through the internet.

Therefore, if we have the Apple Watch connected to a Wi-Fi network, to our iPhone or if we have a model with LTEwe will be able to make audio FaceTime calls to any user who has an iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple Watch.

How to make FaceTime audio from the Apple Watch

Something essential in facetime audio callAs with FaceTime video calls, we must make it to another user with an Apple device. The call appears as a normal call, even though data is being used.

This can be very interesting when we are abroad and do not have an operator that allows us to call cheaply. Using FaceTime Audio we will only need to connect to a Wi-Fi network to calland we can also do it from the Apple Watch.

To initiate a call FaceTime audio from Apple Watch you have to follow these steps:

On your Apple Watch enter the applications menu. Select the app Telephone. Enter the contacts section and choose the contact you want to call via FaceTime. Now click on the phone icon to call. Select the option face time audio. If it doesn’t appear, that contact doesn’t have an Apple device or active FaceTime calls.

Another option to start a FaceTime audio call from Apple Watch is asking Siri. We can say “Hey Siri” or press and hold the Digital Crown and then say, “Call ‘contact’ using Audio FaceTime” or “Start Audio FaceTime with ‘contact'”. Siri will proceed to call our contact.

The Apple Watch takes care of your health in up to 10 different ways

We will see if in the future Apple incorporates a small camera in the Apple Watch to make FaceTime video calls, only audio FaceTime calls are currently supported.

