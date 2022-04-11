Can you find the word PIPA? 97% say that the visual puzzle is impossible to solve

A fun new visual puzzle exercises the powers of observation of thousands of Internet users. The visual challenges They have acquired immense popularity on social networks after the isolation measures that were taken in much of the world caused by the current pandemic.

In this colorful sheet, you can see an image full of words “PILA” in fuchsia on a pink background. in this new visual challenge one is located word different that it is difficult to find in the first instance.

The main objective of the brave Internet users who launch themselves to test their cognitive abilities and carry out this challenge visual is to locate the word “PIPA” in the image. Games are an integral part of all cultures and are one of the oldest forms of human social interaction. Games formalized expressions of play which went beyond immediate imagination and direct physical activity.

We remind, once again, users who are launched to meet the objective of this visual puzzlethat it has a time limit of 7 seconds and that changes in perspective are essential to successfully carry out this type of challenge.

Next, we leave you the solution of this visual challenge that put several young people and adults to exercise power visual Of their eyes. The word "PIPA" is found near the bottom left edge of the sheet. We can see it in this last image where this intrusive word is pointed out. We look forward to seeing you all again for the next adventure.