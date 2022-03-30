Can you get a second COVID booster now in California?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna. This is what we know. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday authorized a second round of COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to boost the immunity of some people.

According to the California Department of Public Health’s COVID Dashboard, about 74% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. Some 57%, or more than 14 million people, in California are initial recipients of boosters.

“Current evidence suggests some decline in protection over time against severe outcomes of COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised people,” Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. “Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna could help increase levels of protection for these most at-risk individuals.”

Marks added that the first booster dose is key to protecting against serious infections and advises people to get it if they haven’t already.

Is the second booster already available?

With the FDA and CDC recommendations, people who are eligible to receive the second booster dose will be able to get vaccinated now.

Californians can find a walk-in clinic or booster appointment using the state’s scheduling system.

If you live in Sacramento, you can find local vaccination sites and schedule a ride to receive your vaccine online.

Who can get the second booster shot?

The FDA and CDC have approved Pfizer and Moderna’s second coronavirus vaccine booster for people 50 and older. They can receive this dose, for a total of four doses, with the two-dose series and the initial booster, at least four months after their last vaccination.

Immunocompromised people 12 years of age and older can receive a second booster dose of Pfizer at least four months after their initial booster. People with weakened immune systems who are 18 years of age or older could receive their second Moderna COVID booster dose at least four months after their first booster dose.

The second booster dose can follow any licensed COVID-19 vaccine.

Previously, US health agencies approved a three-dose series and a booster shot for immunosuppressed people. With the second booster dose, there are now five total injections for this group.

Who is immunosuppressed?

People with weakened immune systems are those who are undergoing cancer treatment, have received an organ transplant, have primary immunodeficiency, or are taking medications to suppress their immune response.

The CDC recommends talking to a health care provider about your medical conditions and vaccinations.

What about other age groups?

The FDA announcement only applies to older adults and people who are immunocompromised. The FDA will continue to review data regarding boosters for other age groups.

Does the second booster apply to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine?

The approval of the second booster does not apply to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

If you’ve received both the J&J vaccine and booster, the CDC suggests that you get a second booster with Moderna or Pfizer at least four months after the last one. In most situations, mRNA injections are preferred over the J&J vaccine.

COVID in California

Currently, COVID-19 vaccinations are required in California for children and school staff participating in in-person learning. State lawmakers are pushing for workplace mandates requiring employees to show proof of COVID vaccination.

Known as Assembly Bill 1993, the legislation would require all public and private workers and independent contractors to prove to their employer that they are vaccinated. They would have to do it before January 1, 2023; otherwise, the employer would be fined.

