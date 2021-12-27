From an economic tool for “geeks” to real economies that make extensive use of it, up to the metaversi, cryptocurrencies represent for many the money of the future, while for many other skeptics they are a possible threat to the order of traditional economies.

The very concept of cryptocurrency as we understand it today was born just over a decade ago with Bitcoin, which is still considered the crypto of reference, which continues to influence all those realized subsequently, which to date are over 10,000 and new ones are born practically every day.

Operation

Cryptocurrencies all have in common a functioning totally disconnected from central units such as banks and governments, only “shaken” in value by the market’s supply and demand.

Each currency uses a blockchain, a sort of accounting ledger for transactions, and formally this is what guarantees fluidity and simplicity of transactions.

Since the development of Bitcoin in 2009, so-called ones were developed almost immediately altcoin, that is alternative cryptocurrencies that have found great differentiation over the years also in blockchains, on the type of technology it uses but which remains linked to the “public” that buys and sells, which in turn can be influenced by external agents.

Can you get rich with cryptocurrencies? Here is the truth

Today the world of cryptocurrencies is better known but it remains risky if you don’t know enough how everything works: many have enriched themselves by investing small sums in cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu, which highlighted an increase in its own token exponentially within a few months, while many others, more savvy, have decided to focus on trading (ie buying and selling financial securities through the computer), using cryptocurrencies that can be considered “safer”, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano.

It is therefore an extremely volatile world, which can actually make you gain but also lose important figures. The general advice is to invest in emerging crypto small amounts and gradually learn how it works, using reliable portals such as eToro and Binance.