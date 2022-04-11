Can you get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time?

Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher with Servicios de la Raza talks to 9NEWS about the risks of coinfection with another virus.

COLORADO, USA — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have hit an all-time low in Colorado since the pandemic began, and as a result, the state has not only begun to end precautions put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, but it is also beginning to close mass vaccination sites across the state.

In this week’s segment, Dr. Ricardo González-Fisher of Servicios de la Raza spoke with 9NEWS about the organization’s ongoing efforts to vaccinate the community and told us what the risks are for people contracting COVID-19 and flu at the same time.

According to González-Fisher, the precautions put in place due to the pandemic not only helped slow the spread of COVID-19, but also had an impact on viral respiratory infections.

“When we started with all the social distancing and wearing of masks due to COVID, the number of flu cases dropped significantly, about 99% due to those measures,” González-Fisher said.

Although not a significant increase, Gonzalez-Fisher said now that places are starting to open up and the state relaxes mask restrictions and social distancing, there has been an increase in cases of viral respiratory infections caused by three different types. of viruses: the adenovirus that causes the common cold, influenza that causes the flu, and respiratory syncytial virus that affects children and older adults.

“What is important here is that there is a study that they published in the Lancet last week that talked about 212,000 people who were hospitalized due to COVID, [y] of those about 10% had another coinfection with one of those respiratory viruses“, said.

The study found that people who had influenza in addition to COVID-19 “had a 400% increase in ventilator use, and mortality with the common cold virus, the common cold, increased 50%.”

Gonzalez-Fisher added that the study also found that those who had COVID-19 and a co-infection with influenza increased mortality by up to 240%.

According to González-Fisher, it is possible to get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time and “the risk of serious illness increases when we have a co-infection with another virus.”

“This is perhaps another reason why we want to get vaccinated,” he added.

Servicios De La Raza, the state’s largest nonprofit serving Latinos, will continue to offer their vaccination clinic every Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. They are located at 3131 W. 14th Ave.

On Thursday and Friday mornings, they will also hold clinics at the Mexican Consulate located at 5350 Leetsdale Dr. #100 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Vanessa Bernal of Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE)also joined González-Fisher and 9NEWS host Chris Bianchi to discuss the current COVID-19 numbers in Colorado and what they mean.

The current numbers for the state as of Tuesday are:

56 new cases reported

2 deaths among reported cases

84 people currently hospitalized of which 52% are not vaccinated

18 new hospital admissions

Bernal said that the numbers for the Hispanic community, in terms of vaccination, remain very similar to the numbers presented last week at 39.69%.

However, he added that the state is now taking into account the new percentage of a model that came into use recently and that could raise that number by almost 10%.

“It’s a model percentage based on the ZIP code where people were vaccinated, because ethnicity is often left blank,” Bernal said in a statement. previous article.

The new study, which was developed by CDPHE and the Colorado School of Public Health, uses a model based on the Bayesian Enhanced Surname and Geocoding (BISG) methodology. BISG predicts race and ethnicity using a Bayesian algorithm that uses surnames and location to determine the probability that an individual belongs to a given race and ethnicity.

The model uses the algorithm to better estimate the race and ethnicity of vaccinated patients who did not self-report.

According to Bernal, based on this projection, the Hispanic vaccination rate is estimated to be 47.85%.

