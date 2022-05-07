Can you imagine Rachel McAdams as Cady in ‘Mean Girls’? These actresses almost took the role from Lindsay Lohan
The cast of ‘Mean Girls’ could have been made up very differently, with Lindsay Lohan being Regina and Amanda Seyfried being Cady, can you imagine?
heavy girls is today an icon of popular culture, leaving important rules like wearing pink on Wednesdays, singing Jingle Bell Rock and celebrating that it is October 3. It is difficult to imagine the film in a different way than we know it, in our minds yes or yes the protagonist of Doc Strange 2Rachel McAdams is Regina George, while ex-Disney girl Lindsay Lohan is Cady Heron, but what if things had gone according to plan?
It is well known that the actress of Twins game she wanted to be Regina George, since the film written by Tina Fey was her first project outside of Disney, so like many she wanted to get rid of the “good girl” role. She in the end she didn’t get it, e she played the girl just moved from Africa, however, other actresses had their eye on this role that Lohan hadn’t considered.
Rachel McAdams
The protagonist of Diario de una Pasión auditioned first to be Cady and not the queen bee of ‘Las plasticas’. This was the first film in which she participated followed by the one in which she starred alongside Ryan Gosling. We can’t imagine anyone else being the iconic Regina George.
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood refused to be part of heavy girls because he had already accepted the main role of Pretty Persuasionwhich is also about a teenager, but the plot is much more murky, since it focuses on a 15-year-old girl who plans a trap to accuse a teacher of sexual abuse in order to achieve his dreams.
amanda seyfried
Amanda Seyfried also had her film debut in mind as the “white girl from Africa”, however producer Lorne Michael decided she was better off being “the dumb girl”. Her career only went up after this role.