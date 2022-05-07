Can you imagine Rachel McAdams as Cady in ‘Mean Girls’? These actresses almost took the role from Lindsay Lohan

heavy girls is today an icon of popular culture, leaving important rules like wearing pink on Wednesdays, singing Jingle Bell Rock and celebrating that it is October 3. It is difficult to imagine the film in a different way than we know it, in our minds yes or yes the protagonist of Doc Strange 2Rachel McAdams is Regina George, while ex-Disney girl Lindsay Lohan is Cady Heron, but what if things had gone according to plan?

It is well known that the actress of Twins game she wanted to be Regina George, since the film written by Tina Fey was her first project outside of Disney, so like many she wanted to get rid of the “good girl” role. She in the end she didn’t get it, e she played the girl just moved from Africa, however, other actresses had their eye on this role that Lohan hadn’t considered.