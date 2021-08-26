News

Can you keep a secret? Alexandra Daddario interviewed by Roberto Recchioni

Posted on
There are books loved all over the world, which become real cases. One of them certainly is Can you keep a secret? by Sophie Kinsella, author of another hugely popular bestselling saga, I Love Shopping. Having sold 40 million copies worldwide, Can you keep a secret? it became a romantic comedy, available from January 20 on Prime Video and performed by Alexandra Daddario, the diva of Percy Jackson And Baywatch.

In 2019 the actress presented the film in the section Alice in the city at the Rome Film Fest: here is the exclusive video interview made for Alexandra Daddario from Roberto Recchioni, for Best Movie.

In the cast, in addition to Alexandra Daddario, there is a face known to lovers of the DCEU: Tyler Hoechlin, which he interpreted Superman in the series Supergirl and then in Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash And Arrow and will soon appear in the dedicated series Superman & Lois (look HERE the first trailer of the series!)

Who already loves i novels by Sophie Kinsella she will find recognizable elements in the film: first of all the romantic aspect and then the fact that the protagonist, once again, is a woman in her thirties. Emma (Daddario) works as a marketing assistant. On the plane for a business trip, already quite nervous, after some turbulence she is convinced that she is about to crash and ends up tell all its secrets to the stranger sitting next to her. Alone on the ground, once she arrives at her new job, Emma discovers that the stranger is actually Jack (Tyler Hoechlin), the CEO of her company, who now knows about her even the most embarrassing secrets. Between the two, needless to say, tender will be born.

