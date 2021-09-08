Can You Keep a Secret ?, Alexandra Daddario presents the film at the Rome Film Fest # RomaFF14







The actress Alexandra Daddario, best known for his roles in True Detective And Baywatch, leads to Rome Film Festival her new starring film, and of which she is also a producer. Can You Keep a Secret? is directed by the director Elise Duran, and is based on the novel by the writer of the same name Sophie Kinsella, former author of the book from which the film was based I Love Shopping.

The plot of the new film revolves around Emma, ​​played by Daddario, who works as a marketing assistant for a major company. During a trip, the plane on which she was traveling risks crashing and, without realizing it, Emma begins to tell all her secrets to the man who is sitting next to her. That man later turns out to be his boss, Jack Harper, founder of the company.







“I decided to participate in the project, – the actress makes her debut at the press conference – because reading the book I found inside it a lot of sweetness and an underlying message that fascinated me. ”

The actress then goes on to talk about her experience as a producer, in a film that she strongly supports. “I wished also for some time participating as a producer in a film focused on women, to be able to give my contribution. This occurred both in front of and behind the camera, from directing to writing and performing. The story centers on strong women, in positions of true power, and each of them knows what she wants and how to win it. “

“Alexandra and the other producers immediately loved the book, – says the writer of the novel instead – and they wished to carry it as it was. The skill was to have made it contemporary, making changes but remaining faithful to it. Because its contents are universal, with a heart and problems that concern each of us. ”

The word then goes to the director of the film, who reveals how it was “A great responsibility to put your hand to such a popular work. I admit that I also experienced it as a burden in some moments, but thanks to some fantastic collaborators everything went well, and I hope I managed to keep the intrinsic spirit of the novel. ”

The word then returns to Alexandra Daddario, which briefly traces his career up to here, divided between cinema and television. “Since I started acting, cinema and TV have evolved a lot, Hollywood itself has evolved a lot, and today the differences between the two forms of entertainment seem to have vanished. In general, the way of consuming products has changed. Personally, I have never experienced the stigma of being a TV actress rather than a film actress, and I think it’s like that for everyone today. You can easily switch from one medium to the other. Plus, really great series are being made today, which are almost as good as you have to actual movies, only much longer. There is the possibility of using these in a new way, and all this has opened the doors to numerous new voices and personalities, allowing them to enter the sector. This therefore seems to me to be a period of great opportunities for everyone. ”