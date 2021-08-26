Can you keep a secret? All about the romantic comedy with Alexandra Daddario streaming on Prime Video

Plot, trailer, review and video interview with the protagonist and director of the film available in streaming from January 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

From 20 January it is available in streaming on Amazon Prime Video a romantic comedy starring and produced by Alexandra Daddario, entitled Can you keep a secret?

Can you keep a secret plot?

The film sees Alexandra Daddario as a young woman named Emma Corrigan, a young woman who lives in New York and has a boring relationship with an awkward man. Emma hopes to be promoted as a marketing executive at Panda, the large organic energy drink company she works for.

On a return flight from a meeting with clients, Emma’s plane runs into a stretch of severe turbulence; thinking she is dying and panicking, and after a few glasses of champagne too many, Emma reveals all her innermost secrets to a charming stranger sitting next to her. When he returns to the office the following Monday, he finds that everyone is excited about the arrival of Jack Harper (Tyler Hoechlin), the elusive CEO and founder of the company. At the time of their meeting, Emma discovers that Jack is the very man to whom she has revealed all her most intimate and embarrassing secrets, who, however, instead of making her feel embarrassed, is very interested in her, and willing to conquer her .. .

Can you keep a secret ?: the trailer

Can You Keep a Secret ?: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

Watch Now Can you keep a secret? on Prime Video



From the novel of the same name by Sophie Kinsella

Can you keep a secret? is based on the novel of the same name by Sophie Kinsella published in 2003 and published in Italy by Mondadori, the first book by the English writer who is not part of the successful “I Love Shopping” series. The adaptation was written by Peter Hutchings, while the director is there Elise Durán, here in her first film experience after a long career as a director and television producer. Alexandra Daddario, as well as the protagonist, she is also the producer of the film.

Can you keep a secret? is presented in the section Alice in the cities at the Rome Film Fest 2019.

Loading... Advertisements

Video interview with Alexandra Daddario and director Elise Durán

Can You Keep a Secret ?: Our Interview with Elise Durán and Alexandra Daddario – HD

Read also Can you keep a secret review? by Federico Gironi