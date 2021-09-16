Can you keep a secret? – Review of a forgettable romcom

Can you keep a secret? is the adaptation of the novel of the same name by Sophie Kinsella, released on January 20 on Prime Video.

Plot

Emma is a young girl who is trying at all costs to reach a turning point in her career. A little turbulence on the return trip from Chicago will be enough to blow up all of his frustration over a major business meeting that has been blown up. His neighbor in flight listens to his outburst, with whom a tacit agreement is born made up of secrets and an unlikely love.

Cast

Alexandra Daddario: Emma Corrigan

Tyler Hoechlin: Jack Harper

Judah Friedlander: Mick

Laverne Cox: Cybill

Kimiko Glenn: Gemma

Sunita Mani: Lissy

Trailer

Can you keep a secret? – Review

Seeing Tyler Hoechlin in the role of yet another beautiful and damned forces us to rethink the last film we saw him in, Palm Springs, previewed at the Rome Film Festival. Max Barbakow, with an explosive blend of slapstick, temporal paradoxes and black humor, it has provided exemplary proof of entertainment that doesn’t give up on quality cinema.

Perhaps, however, even more so, it has put us in front of the evidence that even for the romantic comedy has arrived that all-post-modern anxiety for end of the great narratives. The writing experiment may have been an attempt to rejuvenate a saturated form. At the antipodes, from this point of view, we would certainly find Can you keep a secret?, irrefutable proof of the impending death of the genre.

And probably, of the manifest incompatibility between the literature from which it comes and a film adaptation of it. Novels like Can you keep a secret? they are evidently unable to offer any depth to the characters to be brought to the stage, which remain on the surface of a comedy totally unable to stratify.

The unlikely love between a girl focused on her job and her boss is the only reason for a film that perhaps tries to go deeper, without succeeding in the most absolute way. Even the great, and unique, narrative junction is totally ineffective, and worse for a film of this type, unable to elicit any emotional reaction.

Minimum effort, minimum yield

It is clear that if instead of a minimal work of characterization, space is given to archetypes and masks, the effect of any emotional lash, of any melòs, is reduced to zero. Probably the only really interesting scenes are the ones that involve Sunita Mani, interpreter of the eccentric Lissy, and who surely deserved more attention. Can you keep a secret? it is therefore a narratively weak film, unable to create the minimum involvement necessary for such a vision.

Net of many gaps, therefore, the performance of the two protagonists remains. And it is surprising how much more articulated Tyler Hoechlin’s performance in Palm Springs was, although relegated to a secondary character with a screen time certainly not as a supporting actor. In Can you keep a secret? everything boils down to his mere stage presence, without any variation in an identical acting rehearsal from start to finish.

Neither Alexandra Daddario manages to save the fortunes of the film. Mark even more, if possible, the lack of credibility of the entire work. The incredible splendor of the actress does not reconcile with the character she finds herself playing, clumsy and insecure because of his flaws. The register chosen for the protagonist fails in that perhaps attempted overturning of her role as a beauty icon. And everything, again, is false and badly orchestrated.

The equation minimum effort, maximum yield applicable to many romantic comedies, it relied on the abilities of the actors, on memorable scripts. It is not enough to trace and repeat established patterns, especially if you cannot rely on those strengths that make the genre so accessible and immediate, but at the same time enjoyable and fun. Can you keep a secret? it is therefore definitely a forgettable romcom.

