Can You Keep a Secret ?, review of the film with Alexandra Daddario # RomaFF14







Revealing one’s secrets can be dangerous, and she knows it well Alexandra Daddario, protagonist of the film Can You Keep a Secret?, transposition of the novel of the same name by Sophie Kinsella, also author of I Love Shopping. Directed by Elise Duran, the film was presented to Alice in the City, parallel section of the Rome Film Festival.

The protagonist of the film is Emma, ​​who, when she thinks she is going to die during a plane flight, reveals all her most intimate and personal secrets to her neighbor. Later, with no danger, the girl discovers that what she believed to be a stranger is none other than Jack, the CEO of the company where she works. What Emma has revealed to him, therefore, will unexpectedly backfire, in a succession of comical and embarrassing situations.







Can You Keep a Secret ?, a romantic comedy between secrets and revelations

The starring film Alexandra Daddario fits into a long list of romantic comedies with female protagonists. These are most of the time career women locked up in a sterile everyday life, looking for an escape offered by new adventures or, precisely, by a great and sudden love. This new film is no exception. It follows the basic criteria of this trend, bringing its protagonist from a situation of disadvantage to a new self-awareness, through which it will be possible to assert oneself.

Can You Keep a Secret? therefore finds its true strength in its protagonist. Alexandra Daddario is convincing in the role, albeit not fully appreciated. The contradictory and clumsy nature of the character is enriched by the expressiveness of the actress, who manages to be appreciated as the true driving force of the film. Through her we arrive at the message that the story wants to bring to attention, that is, that sincerity is always the secret ingredient to make relationships work. A simple morality, probably banal, carried on with all the stereotypes of the case, but which ultimately manages to reach the viewer.

Loading... Advertisements

Can You Keep a Secret? Not all love stories are good

However, it is not the way in which the message of the film is conveyed that is the problem. A poor script and staging do not help the film to find new ways of expression than those seen in any other work of this vein. Obviously the film probably owes its script limits to its original source, the novel from which it is based. Yet in writing for the screen it was evidently not able to re-propose the story avoiding relying on the usual clichés of the case. Everything appears so slowed down by a not very incisive construction, which does not allow the characters to be deepened nor therefore to be able to empathize with them.

The staging itself appears lacking, without visual inventions that could have made the narrative more brilliant. On the contrary, the alternation of editing between the revealed secret and its re-presentation in the present is recurrent, a technique that is particularly didactic and only slows down the development. Despite its short duration, the film appears to be slower than it should, without any real or concrete development. Although it may be able to tell a classic love story, the film sins in not seeking an originality that could have given it a greater, or at least new, appeal compared to other films in the genre.