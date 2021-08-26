Can you keep a secret ?, review of the romantic comedy with Alexandra Daddario

Can you keep a secret? is a romantic comedy coming to Prime Video, after having had its Italian premiere at the last Rome Film Festival.

The protagonist of the story is Emma Corrigan (Alexandra Daddario), employed in marketing for an important food company; while returning from a business trip that didn’t go well, the plane Emma is on goes through severe turbulence and she, in a panic, starts talking in bursts with the stranger sitting next to her (Tyler Hoechlin), ending up revealing to him all his secrets, that is to say unspeakable vices and passions, embarrassing memories related to the past, up to his current frustrations and dissatisfactions. Back at the office, Emma learns that she will first meet the founder of the company, the young billionaire Jack Harper, and when he arrives, she instantly recognizes him as the stranger on the plane. Emma thus finds herself having to understand how to maintain dignity (and work) in front of a man who knows her most intimate secrets, and at the same time begins to reflect on all those aspects of her life that do not go as she would like, and that she had never wanted to admit even to herself.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Sophie Kinsella, same author of the very successful literary saga of I love shopping (which also had an unfortunate film adaptation), and is directed by Elise Duran, in its debut. The story revolves around an eternally current question: in a couple, how much of oneself must be revealed to the other person, and how many details, on the other hand, is it more practical and convenient to keep hidden? Compared to the book, some aspects have been changed, for example the setting (which moves from London to New York) and some characters have been eliminated (the protagonist’s family), but otherwise the plot remains essentially the same, with more a hint, in post-Metoo, to the subject of male prevarication and abuse of power.

With some passages that are a bit forced and not very credible, and a script that overlooks some key moments, especially before the finale, thus partially watering down the message of the story, the film flows away lightly and unpretentiously, with two protagonists from the face graceful which makes them suitable for romantic comedy.

Evaluation of Matilde Capozio:

6 on 10