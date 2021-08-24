Can you keep a secret? – Romcom review with Tyler Hoechlin

The chick-lit it is a type of novel that has successfully established itself in the literary market since the 1990s. British and American writers have given birth to stories aimed above all at young single and career women, starring female figures with whom they can identify. These, in a London or New York setting, juggle the commitments of life and complicated romantic and sexual relationships. All seasoned with irreverence, humor and a touch of neo-feminism or post-feminism. This “recipe” is the basis of the success of best seller like Bridget Jones’s diary by Helen Fielding e I love shopping by Sophie Kinsella. A film was made from a novel of the latter, of which we present the review, titled Can you keep a secret?.

Presented at the 2019 Rome Film Fest, in the autonomous section of Alice in the city, the film has finally landed on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. Directing is the newcomer Elise Duran, already behind the camera of various serial and television productions. The protagonists are instead two beautiful actors known to the general public: Alexandra Daddario, seen in the saga of Percy Jackson and in Baywatch, And Tyler Hoechlin, the television Superman seen in the tv series Supergirl. The story, on the other hand, is that of a classic romcom, in which an insecure and clumsy girl wins the heart of her boss. With a tantalizing starting situation and some interesting insights the film, albeit with a worn out romantic comedy setting, seemed to have something more to it. However the end result is sadly forgettable. Let’s see why in this review of Can you keep a secret?.

Can you keep a secret? – The review of Can you keep a secret?



The plot of the film stars the young Emma Corrigan (Alexandra Daddario), who works in a company that creates drinks and energy products, the Panda. Following a disastrous business meeting in Chicago, the girl boards a flight back to New York. On the way, the plane encounters severe turbulence and Emma, ​​drunk and thinking she is close to death, confesses all her deepest secrets to the handsome guy sitting next to her (Tyler Hoechlin). A few days later, however, that boy shows up in the Panda office: it is Jack Harper, co-founder of the company and CEO.

Emma thus finds herself working side by side with a man who knows all his secrets, even the most embarrassing ones. Jack however was fascinated by Emma’s spontaneity and soon the two end up falling in love. The sincerity between the two, however, seems to be one-sided: if Emma is an open book, Jack has a hard time opening up completely with her. Furthermore, the boy does not want to reveal to her why he was in Chicago before their meeting. This hidden secret and all those revealed by Emma end up being obstacles to finding complete happiness.

Honesty in the couple and the world of work

Can you keep a secret? certainly has a nice and tantalizing initial situation: a clumsy and insecure girl reveals all her secrets to a complete stranger, who will prove to be her boss and the man she will fall in love with. A narrative device that is linked to the interesting discourse on honesty in a couple. The relationship that is established between Emma and Jack, in fact, is born with all the cards already revealed (at least by one of the two). Beyond this, the film also focuses on the discourse on the role of women in the workplace. Emma faces many obstacles in the company where she works: full of resources, the girl is however crushed by her feeling inadequate and by bullying colleagues who constantly ridicule her. There are therefore interesting ideas, but they end up being put aside by an all too well known narrative path.

The film, as expected, chooses the most classic and canonical setting of romcom but ends up failing on both the romantic and the comic fronts. Attempts to provoke laughter are entrusted to hollow jokes and truly uninspired gags. You end up laughing therefore very few times in the short duration of 94 minutes. As for the romantic side of the story, there is very little emotion. The dynamics between Emma and Jack slavishly follow those of countless other characters seen on screen: fortuitous meeting, falling in love, disappointments first on one side and then on the other, clarification and happy ending. Except the initial narrative gimmick, the film has nothing innovative to add to the romantic comedy genre.

Boredom and predictability – The review by Can you keep a secret?

The words that come to mind when watching Elise Duran’s film are therefore boredom and predictability. With an extremely intuitive narrative progression, boredom ends up dominating during the viewing. Not even Jack’s secret manages to keep the narrative alive, being ultimately nothing so sensational as to justify the “suspense” around it. The film is therefore based on the surprise effect of an absolutely poor and disappointing revelation. Collecting the pieces, it becomes clear that many of the problems lie in the writing phase. The screenplay of the newcomer Peter Hutchings is indeed full of flaws: the empty and mundane dialogues are probably the worst. All this significantly affects the rhythm of the narration, stale and cumbersome, which ends up weighing the hour and a half of film.

Duran’s direction also contributes to the disappointing final result, as it is completely anonymous and dull. On the other hand, there are some editing choices that end up truncating or dampening the moments, even if only a minimum of engaging. With this situation it is understandable why the film is all about the beauty of the two leading actors, loved above all by the younger audience. The problem is that too the choice of Alexandra Daddario appears in contrast with the characteristics of her character. In fact, the actress is not convincing as the new Bridget Jones: on the screen she appears too flawless to be the insecure and clumsy Emma Corrigan.

Final thoughts, The review of Can you keep a secret?

The genre chick-lit it has often given us unforgettable characters, which have also ended up in successful or otherwise acceptable film adaptations. As it appeared from this review of Can you keep a secret?, That’s not the case. Kinsella’s novel ended up encountering a truly unattractive adaptation that was poor in entertaining or thrilling.. The much discussed I love shopping with Isla Fisher it is definitely more hilarious and convincing than Elise Duran’s dull film. The too much dose of what has already been seen, the lack of attention to the issues at stake and the other defects identified end up disappointing even the most passionate public for this kind of film products..

Can you keep a secret? it is a film in which the lack of attention paid to writing, directing and quality in general is all too visible. In its narrative dynamics there is also one romcom dated, definitely not in step with the times. A sensation certainly confirmed by the total absence of innovative elements, capable of refreshing even slightly the canons of the film genre. The initial narrative gimmick could have had this function, but it ends up being misused. There beauty of Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin and the New York setting end up being the only luminous elements in such a dull cinematographic work.