Can you keep a secret ?, the video interview with Sophie Kinsella

Can You Keep a Secret ?: Alexandra Daddario in a scene from the film

Sophie Kinsella became known all over the world with the novel I love shopping, published in 2000: now a saga, at the moment it has reached the tenth volume. Her real name, however, is Madeleine Sophie Townley and in addition to that successful series she has written several other books. One of them is Can you keep a secret? (2003), adapted for film by Elise Duranl, director, and Alexandra Daddario, star and executive producer. The movie, Can you keep a secret?, is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Can You Keep a Secret ?: Tyler Hoechlin, Alexandra Daddario in a scene from the film

Previewed in the Alice nella Città section of the Rome Film Fest 2019, we met Sophie Kinsella on that very occasion. And we found that she still loves shopping a lot: “I’m kind of like my character, Becky, I try not to buy too many things and be a little more responsible. I buy clothes in vintage shops. I try to behave myself, but every time I enter a shop I feel an irrepressible desire!“

The protagonist of Can You Keep a Secret? instead, Emma, ​​is a woman who is afraid of flying and, when an air gap makes her believe she is about to die, she tells all her most unspeakable secrets to her neighbor. Who later turns out to be the head of the company he works for. The writer is not afraid to fly like her character, but as she faces life with irony: “I’m afraid of other things: I’m not comfortable with heights and spiders. When I read that scene I imagined these other things. My neuroses. I always notice the ridiculous side of life: even when things go wrong I try to find a funny side. I wonder what’s absurd about it. Helps keep a perspective on life“.

Alexandra Daddario on Can you keep a secret ?: “Everyone thinks I’m just sexy, but I love to make people laugh”

The video interview with Sophie Kinsella

Can You Keep A Secret: for Alexandra Daddario a “message for women from women”

Can you keep a secret? Humor and shoes

Can You Keep a Secret ?: Tyler Hoechlin and Alexandra Daddario stroll through a scene

The protagonists of Sophie Kinsella’s novels are often funny and beautiful women. A combination that sometimes seems impossible to coexist. For the author it is absurd that even today there is this prejudice: “I think people are dazzled by beauty – we all are. When we see someone who is truly gorgeous beauty is the first thing we notice and we don’t see their other qualities because we were dazzled. But we are all multifaceted: you can be beautiful, bright, you can be a scientist and fun. You can be a philanthropist. Beauty is only one of our aspects. We have pretty big brains: there is enough room in our brains for intelligence, Shakespeare’s lines and a lot of shoes. There is a lot of space. ”

The soundtrack of I Love Shopping

Can you keep a secret ?: songs and trust

In Can you keep a secret? the protagonist Emma (Alexandra Daddario) cries every time he hears the Imagine Dragons song Demons. Sophie Kinsella also provokes this reaction: “It makes me cry too! I’m not saying that I despair, but I get tears. This one makes me cry, but it was chosen for the film. I did not know her before seeing the film and it makes a certain effect on me. I have several that make me cry, but I don’t have a precise title. The truth is, a lot of things make me cry! Songs on tv, love songs, especially love songs! If I’m in that mood, I cry!”

Can You Keep a Secret ?: Tyler Hoechlin and Alexandra Daddario during one scene

An important theme of the film is being honest with the people we love. Why is it so difficult? The writer: “When we are honest we are vulnerable: when we meet someone for the first time we wear armor, we raise a barrier. It is a natural impulse. We show our best. But to really get to know each other you have to show everything. However, if only one of the two shows their insecurities, it will never work. You must be able to trust the other. You need to be able to show yourself both with makeup and as soon as you wake up in the morning. Not only when you are more confident but also when you are more fragile. I think it’s the story of Jack and Emma: they learn that they need to share.“