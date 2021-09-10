Can you keep a secret ?, video interview with Alexandra Daddario and Elise Duran

Interview with Alexandra Daddario and Elise Duran protagonist and director of Can you keep a secret ?, a comedy based on the novel of the same name by Sophie Kinsella, available on Amazon Prime Video.

Can You Keep a Secret ?: Alexandra Daddario in a scene from the film

It seemed a prerogative of some Italian comedies to meet and fall in love only after a car accident, but even in American cinema people fall in love while traveling. That’s what happens to Emma Corrigan (Alexandra Daddario), protagonist of Can you keep a secret?, film directed by Elise Duran, based on the novel of the same name by Sophie Kinsella, and available on Amazon Prime Video from 20 January.

Can You Keep a Secret ?: Tyler Hoechlin, Alexandra Daddario in a scene from the film

On a plane for work, when it seems destined to crash Emma tells all her darkest secrets to the man who travels next to her: who is none other than Jack Harper (Tyler Hoechlin), the founder of the company she works for. This colossal fool is the spark that gives birth to the relationship between them.

Previewed at the 2019 Film Festival, in the Alice nella Città section, Can you keep a secret? (original title Can You Keep a Secret?) now arrives in Italy thanks to Prime Video. We met the protagonist Alexandra Daddario and the director Elise Duran right in Rome. The actress told us that in reality she has never had a story like Emma’s: “I’m sure it happens to people, but it never happened to me. I would very much like to meet a stranger in a moving vehicle who wants to love me, but that hasn’t happened yet. I’m usually next to a screaming child or a married man looking after a child!“.

The video interview with Alexandra Daddario and Elise Duran

Can You Keep A Secret: for Alexandra Daddario a “message for women from women”

Alexandra Daddario’s passion for slapstick comedy

Can You Keep a Secret ?: Tyler Hoechlin and Alexandra Daddario during one scene

Can you keep a secret? it is not the first film in which Alexandra Daddario shows off all her passion for slapstick comedy (think of A Hurricane Suddenly, directed by William H. Macy): the actress has a real passion for very physical comedy. She confirmed it herself: “I don’t know why: since I was a child I have always been very funny. Some of the first things I did were very sexy and strong, but those are characters: people have this idea of ​​me as a strong and sexy woman, but actually I love doing imitations, I’m very funny. It’s something I love, I don’t have to force myself: in real life I’m just as funny as this character. It amuses me a lot: thanks for saying that. I love physical comedy. I go out with men and they think they are dating a sexy woman, but then they ask themselves: who is this ?! Sometimes happens“.

Alexandra Daddario in A Sudden Hurricane: “Who says women can’t make people laugh?”

Loading... Advertisements

Can You Keep a Secret ?: Tyler Hoechlin, Alexandra Daddario during a scene from the film

Elise Duran loved this quality: “Alexandra is a very funny person. I’m not sure people realize this. Very reminiscent of Goldie Hawn – she has that physical comedy. For me she was a source of inspiration for this film: I saw a lot of Goldie in her. She is very smart, very funny, very believable, very physical“.

The 25 best romantic comedies ever to see

Alexandra Daddario is also the producer of Can You Keep a Secret?

Can You Keep a Secret ?: Alexandra Daddario in one sequence

In addition to being the protagonist, Alexandra Daddario also participated in the making of the film as an executive producer. A fruitful collaboration according to the director: “It was a wonderful collaboration: she contributed a lot, not only as an actress, but also as a producer. I love it: we have become very good friends. I wanted to do something original: I know that romantic comedies have rules, but I think it’s important not to be limited by that. We need to have a new perspective and think about how to tell the story in the contemporary world. Especially for women“. Daddario confirms:”Elise is incredible: there was a very collaborative environment on set. Sometimes there is tension on the set, but we had no problems with that: it was beautiful. It was great to be able to contribute, but I knew when it was time to step aside. I don’t get involved in things I know nothing about. I don’t feel the need to justify my existence“.

Beware of those two! The comic couples of Italian cinema

Can you keep a secret? and the power of music

Can You Keep a Secret ?: Tyler Hoechlin and Alexandra Daddario stroll through one scene

In Can you keep a secret? music is very important: the protagonist has songs that, every time she listens to them, make her cry or help her to gain courage. Also for Alexandra Daddario it is like this: “A lot of things are related to memories: we all have a song that we listened to a lot in school. There is this song She is Love by Parachutes I think. Do you know her? I heard it over and over before Percy Jackson’s screen test. I can hardly hear it anymore because it reminds me of a specific moment. Songs like Baba O’riley from The Who, which reminds me of bar nights when I lived in New York, were the first times I went out late. Everything related to a memory“. Even Elise Duranl often cries with music:”I always cry with The Carpenters: Karen Carpenter’s voice captivates me. It’s a gut reaction: a song can remind you of a sensation. There are many songs that make me cry. I cry a lot!“