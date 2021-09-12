Can you keep a secret? with Alexandra Daddario at Alice nella Città 2019

Elise Duran conducts Can you keep a secret?, a film with Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin, Suoita Mani, David Charles Ebert, Kimiko Glenn, Laverne Cox and Judah Friedlander. The film will be screened in preview at Alice nella Città 2019, an autonomous and parallel section of the Rome Film Fest. Below is the synopsis of the film:

Emma Corrigan is a young woman living in New York. She lives a boring relationship with an awkward man and hopes to be promoted as a marketing executive at Panda, a large and successful organic energy drink company.

On a return flight from a customer meeting, the plane runs into a stretch of severe turbulence, thinking she is going to die and panicked, Emma reveals all her innermost secrets to a handsome man sitting next to her.

After all, who is he, if not a complete stranger?

When he returns to the office the following Monday, he finds that everyone is excited about the arrival of Jack Harper, the elusive CEO and founder of the company. Suddenly Emma finds herself face to face with the man who knows all her most intimate and embarrassing secrets.

Over the course of the following weeks, Emma will have to deal with Jack’s fledgling relationship, what he knows about his secrets, and a life that she wants to radically change. This journey will be full of funny and sometimes embarrassing encounters, in the company of Lissy, her best friend, a workaholic lawyer, and Gemma, a terrible roommate.