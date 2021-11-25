What is a calorie? Calorie is the unit of measurement of the energy contained in food (in physics, energy means the ability to do work) and 1 calorie corresponds to the amount of heat needed to raise 1 gram of distilled water (from 14.5 ° C to 15.5 ° C) at atmospheric pressure by 1 ° C . It is also used to describe the energy expenditure given by a specific physical activity. The energy content of food must be reported on the appropriate labels in such a way as to inform the reader of their energy content. NB: in nutrition saying 1 calorie and 1 kcal is the same thing, while in chemistry and physics 1 kcal corresponds to 1000 calories (as indicated by the symbol K).

Is it useful to count the kcal?

In recent years, more and more people, including professionals in the sector, say that the concept of calorie is outdated and outdated and that the content of macronutrients present in foods (qualitative aspect) with respect to their energy content (quantitative aspect). In reality all diets are based on calorie counts and in a low-calorie diet you lose weight because you eat less kcal than those consumed during the day / week. I can also eat all day / everyday junk food and lose weight because I am eating less than my energy expenditure (I’ll run into nutritional deficits and an excess of sodium, but that’s another story!). A diet, however, must be balanced and must aim not only at the desired goal of the person, but also to ensure that it is complete in macro and micronutrients.

Can you lose weight without counting calories?

A person can lose weight without counting the kcal as long as he adopts strategies that go to reduce the daily caloric intake. Here we go back to talking about intermittent fasting, warriordiet, 3-day diet, ketogenic and other specific meal plans. If we take intermittent fasting (which is so fashionable) for example, why do people lose weight with this strategy? Because by limiting the amount of time we can use during the day to eat, we are unlikely to eat more than our energy expenditure. There is a but! Actor Hugh Jackman to prepare for one of his films where he played one of his most famous characters in the world (Wolverine), made one of the most arduous protocols of intermittent fasting (4 hours where he could eat and 20 hours of fasting) and increased his weight. The reason? Because in those 4 hours he was able to introduce a quantity of kcal that exceeded his energy expenditure (concept that is the basis of the high-calorie diet) and he did it with broccoli, chicken and white rice! I’ll be back to repeat that all nutritional strategies work because they are based on calorie counting. I’ll tell you about my personal experience. In the past I decided to do a ketogenic diet for several months and I completely eliminated carbohydrates from my days. Had my weight decreased? No guys… I ate so much meat, fish, eggs, oil that the kcal introduced and contained in these foods were going to equalize my energy outputs! Try to follow a diet that is flexible, that matches your personal tastes, your life needs and that does not make you give up the pleasures of the table. In this case, the best option remains to contact a professional in the sector.

How many calories do I need to cut to lose 1 kg of weight?

To lose 1 kg of fat the rule of 7000 Kcal +/- 50% is known. This means that in a low-calorie diet you will cut between 3500/10500 Kcal in a week and you should lose 1 kg. I use the conditional because there are many factors to take into consideration, first of all the adherence to the client’s diet and his determination to carry it forward over time. In case a person decides to turn to a health professional for a weight loss path, it is essential to be constant and to present himself to the reminders established from month to month.. However, most of the time we tend to stay around a weekly calorie deficit of 3500 kcal to make this weight loss gradual and physiological.

What is meant by low energy density foods?

I want to dedicate the last paragraph of this article to energy density of food. What is meant by this term? It indicates the kcal content present in a unit of weight of that specific food. Hence, it is understandable that well-hydrated foods will have a lower energy density than dehydrated foods because the water is non-calorie. Let’s compare the kcal present in 100 grams of a highly hydrated food (such as a vegetable) with that of one with low percentages of water (refined pasta). It will be evident that in 100 grams of pasta the caloric content will be higher than 100 grams of salad (as long as you don’t drown it in oil)! Do you want to lose weight without counting too many calories? Increase your intake of low-energy-density foods such as fruits and vegetables which, among other things, their high content of dietary fiber helps to fight the sense of hunger.