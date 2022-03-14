Can you manage your hunger? Here are the tricks that will really help you

Learn how to manage your hunger with a few simple tricks that can make a difference.

One of the biggest problems you have when you are on a diet is that of knowing how to manage hunger. Whether it is physical or nervous hunger, the constant desire to eat represents one of the greatest obstacles.

Changing things, however, can seem really difficult, especially if you don’t know where to start. Thankfully, hunger management can also be tackled quickly and easily. AND to do this it is enough to develop some simple rules which, within a diet, will prove to be more than useful.

From how to eat correctly, to the foods to choose, to the small tricks that can change the perception of how much you eat, today you will find more than one solution to your problem. Little tricks that will help you to better enjoy the diet but also the normal everyday life.

Find out how to manage hunger in a simple and practical way

Learning to manage hunger is probably one of the hardest things to deal with when on a diet. At the same time it is also one of those that, if treated well, can be faced in a much simpler way than you think.

Everything is inlearn to listen and understand each other to the point of being able to decide, from time to time, which is the most suitable strategy to his own person. A goal that can be reached through small steps.

Don’t go hungry

The first rule to follow is not to get hungry. If you always feel the need to eat, it is often because you are eating very little compared to your needs. This, in addition to badly living the diet period, leads to a lowering of the metabolism which, for the purpose of weight loss, is counterproductive. Better, therefore, to eat more and slow down weight loss. In this way you will be sure to reach the finish line and not to collapse sooner.

Eat in a balanced way

Not everyone knows this, but balancing the macro nutrients within a meal helps you satiate more and for longer. This means incorporating carbohydrates that originate from whole grains, fruit or vegetables at every meal and combining them with lean proteins and good fats.

A correct breakfast is, for example, one based on sugar-free Greek yogurt with fresh and dried fruit. This is also followed by a protein pancake to be paired with a soy cappuccino or scrambled eggs with wholemeal bread. Lunch and dinner will have to follow the same rule and this, of course, also applies to snacks. Eating in this way avoids the glycemic peaks which are often one of the main causes of hunger attacks.

Hydrate yourself well

Often the stimulus of hunger is confused with that of thirst. It is something that concerns many people who, for example, if they are thirsty and find an apple in front of them, they feel the irrepressible urge to eat it to get the water it contains. Always staying well hydrated or trying to drink when you feel hungry is a good way to distinguish between the two stimuli and to better manage hunger.

Always have breakfast

It is well known that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And if done in a balanced way it also helps to get to lunch (or snack) without starving. This will help you eat less and choose healthier foods. It has in fact been proven several times that not having breakfast leads to craving for fatty and high-sugar foods already in the middle of the morning. Food choices that, as it is easy to guess, are not good at all, neither for health nor for the diet.

Don’t forget the snacks

If you are hungry it is okay to have a snack. Whether it’s a low-fat yogurt, a handful of dried fruit or a small wholemeal sandwich with turkey ham, the right time snack is a good way to avoid hunger pangs. Doing so will be satisfying and will solve both physical and nervous hunger. And all while giving you the energy you need throughout the day.

Eat without distractions

We often find ourselves eating while watching TV or staring at the smartphone screen. What not everyone knows is that you also eat with your eyes. Do not observe the food you eat, do not taste it and do not smell it, it will lead to eating more and wanting to eat it once again after your meal. It is therefore very important to learn to choose the moments in which you eat and pay the right attention to them. This way you will feel satisfied for longer.

Choosing the right dishes

If you are on a diet and eat less food, it is also important to reduce the amount of dishes. This will fool the brain. In front of a full plate or bowl, albeit smaller, in fact you will feel happier than in front of a half empty one. And this will also contribute to satiating more and living the meal as a positive and fulfilling moment. This will help you not feel the sudden need to eat again.

Avoid temptations

Not exposing yourself to temptation is a good way to avoid always feeling the urge of hunger. In front of a box of biscuits or a cheese sandwich, the desire to eat is in fact more than normal. Avoiding buying foods that you cannot consume either keeping them out of sight, it will help you not feel the need. Which will lead to healthier snacks and fullness on time and in the right way.

Portion the food

Obviously it is also right to have the opportunity to eat things that you like, such as biscuits. When you are afraid of not having the ability to manage yourself, you can help yourself by preparing portions in advance. If your diet includes 4 biscuits, you will be portioning many. F.Establishing yourself because the cookies are finished will in fact be easier than doing it with a whole package still in front of you. And while it is clear that no one forbids going for more, this little trick is very useful for finding the time to use reason while having a particular desire.

Allow yourself some cheating

Often, especially for nervous hunger, one of the main causes is the absence of food that is considered good. Not eating pizza or your favorite dessert anymore therefore leads to wanting them. Which over time can lead to binges. Allowing yourself a few snags from time to time is therefore positive as satisfying both for the body and for the mind. Which will help not to overdo it on normal days. Knowing that you will soon be able to eat something good is indeed a good way to resist temptation.

By following these small rules, managing hunger will be much easier and will allow you to live the diet without too many problems. If it seems to you that you are still too hungry, it is best to consult a nutritionist.

Likewise, if the hunger is of the nervous type, a meeting with a psychotherapist is recommended. What matters is to take care of yourself in the round and learn how to best live hunger and its management. Which will help you both when you are on a diet and in everyday life.