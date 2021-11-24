can you play anything after 4 months? And if Atalanta thus entered for the Scudetto? Inter mistress as it had not been for years. For a month and a half, Milan have stopped “

Colleague Palmeri on Tmw: What are you surprised at? Of this 4-0 of Chelsea ?! But what else did you think there was to expect with a Juventus that has been playing for nothing for 4 months, that is, since Allegri has been at work? Only by being sidetracked by the result could Juve’s big mudslide be confused with anything else. Take the victory with Lazio: win 0-2 in Rome, so no one says anything, indeed great compliments for the mentality of a great team. But please: Lazio failed to place a man who was one in the area, took two penalties alone, managed to put cross in for Pedro marked by Bonucci and de Ligt, and even so they even started a game appreciable. Allegri, on the other hand, failed to get a noteworthy action to be taken, precisely a team that plays downward by mindset, and when you go to Stamford (against a Chelsea plagued by injuries) the 4-0 is really the lightest part of the slap , because the rest is shocking: Juventus are not a derelict formation in free fall, the worst thing is that the Bianconeri do exactly what Allegri asks of them. Really, a great team that by choice has a similar mentality has not been seen since the seventies …

Atalanta dance on the edge of elimination, but in truth everything that is happening is right and deserved, because the group is difficult and yet Gasperini will correctly have the opportunity to take the qualification on the field. Small observation though: Atalanta are at -7 in the league, and it is evident that they are growing; What if, after leaving Europe, he started getting serious about the Scudetto?

Inter, on the other hand, is the boss as it hasn’t been for years. Not so much or not only about the game, that obviously happened with Conte. But mistress of her own destiny in the Champions League, and starting from a position of superiority: if she wins with Shakhtar and Real Madrid do not lose in Tiraspol, she is already in the Round of 16 and goes to play for first place at the Bernabeu. Considerable would be, to qualify with one day in advance, given that he had started with a defeat and a draw.

Milan is only going to keep the honor high in Madrid, there is nothing else to do at the moment. Also because the defeat in Florence was not a coincidence: go and watch the matches of the Rossoneri in the last month and a half, and you will see that only with Roma did they impose their game. For 45 days Milan have stopped, of course there are extenuating circumstances, but watch out because the signals are not details …