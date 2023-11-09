Can you play Fortnite on a Mac?

Fortnite has maintained immense popularity over the years, but many are wondering if you can play it on Mac. Here’s everything we know.

Fortnite went back in time with the release of Fortnite OG on November 3rd and since then millions of people have flocked to the servers. On November 4, more than 44 million people were playing solo and that number continues to grow.

However, with the new popularity, Mac owners are wondering if they will be able to play the popular Battle Royale.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to run Fortnite on popular Apple laptops.

Is Fortnite available to play on Mac?

Yes, Fortnite is available to play on Mac OS, but it requires a little workaround for the best experience.

Fortnite can be installed on Mac via MacOS Sonoma using the Game Porting Toolkit to download Fortnite via the Epic Games launcher.

Another option is through the Epic Games launcher on Mac OS, but users will be limited to version 13.40.

Apple

Apple and Epic Games have been in an ongoing legal battle for the past few years after Fortnite was removed from the App Store over how they handled in-game microtransactions.

Epic has since removed support for Fortnite after the 13.40 update and has not updated the game since.

Epic has since removed support for Fortnite after the 13.40 update and has not updated the game since.