Can you recognize God behind the world’s fireworks?

Whoever lives a true spiritual life recognizes the sign of the things of heaven in the reflection that the presence of God generates in the depths of the heart.

Gospel of Monday, January 3, 2022

The next day, John seeing Jesus coming towards him said: «Behold the lamb of God, behold the one who takes away the sin of the world! Here is the one of whom I said: After me comes a man who passed me ahead, because he was before me. I did not know him, but I came to baptize with water so that he could be made known to Israel ». John testified, “I saw the Spirit descend like a dove from heaven and alight on him. I did not know him, but whoever sent me to baptize with water had told me: The man on whom you will see the Spirit descend and remain is the one who baptizes with the Holy Spirit. And I have seen and I have borne witness that this is the Son of God ».

(John 1: 29-34)

God is not recognized as we are used to recognizing famous people of this world. It is not possible to indicate this when we meet him on the street. Yet John does something similar in today’s Gospel:

John seeing Jesus coming towards him said: “Behold the lamb of God, behold the one who takes away the sin of the world!”

What drives John to this certainty, to this certainty? What sign of recognition does Jesus have to be referred to as the Messiah? Nothing external. John can make this declaration of faith not starting from something external but from something internal to himself:

John testified, “I saw the Spirit descend like a dove from heaven and alight on him. I did not know him, but whoever sent me to baptize with water had told me: The man on whom you will see the Spirit descend and remain is the one who baptizes with the Holy Spirit. And I have seen and I have borne witness that this is the Son of God ».

The experience that John the Baptist describes is a spiritual experience. Those who cultivate a spiritual life are enabled to see and hear things that we cannot normally see or hear. And I’m not referring to things that have the flavor of the sensational. Indeed, those who have a healthy spiritual life almost never allow themselves to be deceived by signs and experiences that have more the flavor of fireworks than the identity of things in heaven. The capacity that arises from the spiritual life does not concern the sphere of sensations, emotions or extraordinary phenomena, but it is the ability to be able to understand where God is and where instead there is only a banal imitation. This spiritual ability has a very specific name: discernment. John has discernment. This is why he can point to Jesus with certainty and say that he is the lamb of God.