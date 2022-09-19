Canaco asks to advance bonuses to take advantage of the Good End

the days of Good end are getting closer, this year the event will be held from November 18 to 21dates on which they will be offered special promotions and discounts both in the face-to-face and online purchases.

Because of this, Raúl Uranga Lamadrid, president of the Guadalajara Chamber of Commercemade an invitation to the employers and employers what for forward the bonusesin order for the economy to start moving.

“The request would be high inflation and complicated, those companies that can do it due to economic situation that can support as they have done many times to advance bonuses, so that their collaborators can take advantage of the Good End offers,” said the official.

In the same way, he invited consumers to make smart purchases and not to resort to card payments, since later they could be affected by interest and end up paying more.

The head of Canaco de Guadalajara invited company collaborators and all buyers who make a planned purchase to compare prices, since now, thanks to technology, they can check quality, prices, availability and that it is a planned purchase.

In case of making purchases with cards, he asked to be aware of what rate the financial institution grants, in addition to making reasoned purchases. The president of Canaco de Guadalajara added that they hope to have record sales in that entity, with the advantage that now the Good End will be in person.

