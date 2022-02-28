Canada authorizes plant-based vaccine against COVID-19 | News

Canada became the first country to authorize the use of a plant-based vaccine against COVID-19.
Canadian regulators said Thursday that Medicago’s two-dose vaccine can be given to adults aged 18 to 64, though they noted there is very little data on injections given to people 65 and older.
The move was based on a study of 24,000 adults that found the vaccine was 71% effective against COVID-19, though that was before the omicron variant emerged. The side effects that were observed were mild, such as fever and fatigue.
Medicago, a Quebec City-based biotech company, uses the plants as living factories to grow virus-like particles that mimic the spike protein that coats the coronavirus.
The particles of this vaccine are extracted from plant leaves and purified, then another ingredient is added to the injections: an immune-boosting chemical called adjuvant, made by UK partner GlaxoSmithKline.
While numerous COVID-19 vaccines have been developed around the world, other candidates are being studied by global health authorities in hopes of increasing global supply.
Medicago is working on developing plant-based vaccines against many other diseases, and the COVID-19 vaccine may help stimulate interest in this new method of medical manufacturing.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
